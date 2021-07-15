Susky River Beverage Co. is busy making beer and other beverages from its own hops, wheat and paw paws on the farm at 80 Alstone Farm Lane in Perryville.
However don’t expect to sip any of these unique concoctions for a few more months according to Jason Robertson, the man with many titles at Susky River Beverage Co.
“We won’t be licensed until October,” Robertson, the vice president, chief operating officer, business manager, partner and brewer, said of the farm brewery on 59 acres off of Frenchtown Road.
Robertson plans to have a private gathering beforehand and then introduce the craft beer to the public along with the wooded trails and scenic water views.
“We’ll have a tasting room and can host small parties,” he said of the agri-tourism venue. “We’re not looking to inundate our neighbors ... and we want to keep it intimate.”
Because it holds a Class 8 Farm Brewery license, meaning that it brews from products grown on the farm, Susky River Beverage Co. doesn’t need a traditional liquor license, Robertson said. Farm breweries are licensed by the state and federal governments, rather than the local Cecil County Board of License Commissioners.
Look for craft soda, ciders, seltzers and food trucks when Susky River Beverage Co. opens its doors. Also be on the lookout for a grand opening planned for April 2022.
If you have a gator or golf cart you can spare, the Cecil County Fair Board would like to borrow it for the Cecil County Fair, which runs July 23-31 at the Cecil County Fairgrounds.
Don Moore, fair board president, said they are having trouble finding vehicles for rent to get people and supplies around the massive fair grounds in Fair Hill.
“We are very blessed with local farmers and contractors,” Moore said Wednesday. “We make a phone call or two and stuff arrives.”
That includes everything from gravel to graders to get the fairgrounds ready. During the entire month leading up the July 23 members of the fair board and volunteers have been at the fairgrounds every evening setting up, constructing, repairing, cleaning and repainting.
If you can spare a golf cart or gator contact the Cecil County Fair board at 410-392-3440.
Blueberry season is coming to an end at Walnut Springs Farm at 4040 Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
According to the folks at Walnut Springs there is plenty of berries but the heat is taking its toll. Picking from 8 a.m. until noon will be Friday, Saturday and Monday.
For those who would rather not pick their own, order a pre-picked flat of 12 pints no later than Saturday for $48.
Text Jen Arter at 717-434-6179 to order a flat. Leave your name, amount and a pick up date and time.
If a lack of access to processing harmed your livestock or poultry production thanks to COVID there is a pool of money available through USDA.
The Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program is open from July 20 through Sept. 21 to those who raise swine, turkeys and chickens and suffered losses between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 26, 2020 due to insufficient access to processing.
Find out more about PLIP at farmers.gov/plip or contact the Farm Service Agency in Elkton at 410-398-4411.
Cecil Soil Conservation District Board of Supervisors has a vacancy that needs to be filled.
The term expires Aug. 17.
To be considered the candidate must be a Cecil County resident and have “a knowledge of and a sincere interest in proper land use and the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources” according to the notice from the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee.
The candidate must also be available to attend monthly meetings.
Nominations can be made by an individual or organization at https://tinyurl.com/623cc2ph and are due by Aug. 11.
It’s hard to believe but there are people who see the notorious spotted lantern fly and still do not know what it is or how dangerous.
Right now the nymphs are the second phase, in which the body is red with white spots. Soon it will become a colorful moth with beige and brown wings bearing red and white stripes and dark spots. While the adults appear pretty they are harmful and overly abundant.
Imported from Asia, spotted lantern fly has destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres of crops in neighboring Pennsylvania and was first found in Cecil County in 2018.
Among the plants under attack are grapes, apples, peaches and blueberries, plus walnut oak and sycamore trees.
The insects suck the juices from the plant, stunting its growth, and leaves behind a substance called honeydew
“This honeydew, in addition to being attractive to ants, wasps, and other insects, is readily colonized by sooty mold, which can cause parts of the plants to become blackened, reducing photosynthesis and affecting the quality of the plants.which also damages the plant,” according to scientists at the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Kill any nymphs or adults.
If you would like to know more go to https://tinyurl.com/947r94fe
