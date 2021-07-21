Octoraro Watershed Association is looking for new office space in the southern Chester County or western Cecil County area.
Rupert Rossetti, a member of the OWA board of directors, said the group needs an affordable space with a couple of offices and a meeting room plus ground level storage somewhere in the watershed area it serves.
Right now they are packing up the space they held for more than 20 years at Pine Grove Road in Nottingham, Pa. Chester Water Authority can no longer offer the space to the association.
“We would like to thank CWA for their hospitality over the past two decades and we look forward to many decades more working together to improve water quality in the watershed,” Rossetti said.
Anyone wishing to suggest an office location can reach the board through their website at theowa.org
•••
October will be here before you know it and tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Maryland 5 Star event to be held at Fair Hill Oct. 14-17.
This is four days of Olympic style competition, drawing athletes from all over the world to one of only two 5 Star equestrian events in the United States.
Ticket prices start at $15 and can be found at https://maryland5star.us/tickets/
Whether general admission, reserved or hospitality seating you can also get access to other amenities including the Fair Hill Special Event Zone, warm ups and practices.
•••
Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East is partnering with Harvest Ridge Winery to offer wine and cheese pairings classes at the Delaware and Pennsylvania wineries this weekend.
There is a 1 p.m. session at the tasting rooms at 447 Westville Road in Marydel, Del. and 1140 Newark Road in Toughkenamon, Pa. Harvest Ridge also offers a 3 p.m. session at Marydel.
The cost is $25 per person and includes wine and cheese flights. Go to https://harvestridgewinery.com/ to register or for details.
•••
Future Harvest Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture (CASA) is hosting a two part program on grains July 26 and Aug. 9 in an effort to make local organic grain operations viable in the Chesapeake region.
Cutfresh Organics on Cooper Road in Eden, Md. will host the first session of soil health and storage, running from 9 — 11 a.m.
Migrash Farm near Randallstown, Md. is hosting the second session from 2 — 6 p.m. at its mill. There you will learn about processing from field to flour and will hear from a panel of buyers about what is looked for in purchasing local grain products. The field day event ends with oven baked kosher pizza.
Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins are accepted. Each session is $5 for CASA members and $10 for non-members. Go to futureharvestcasa.org to register.
•••
If the nine days of the Cecil County Fair is not enough fun in your life, the Maryland Department of Agriculture has a list of every fair, show and festival across the state, many of which are coming up soon.
The full brochure is available online at mda.maryland.gov
•••
University of Delaware Extension is offering COVID vaccines at its office, 461 Wyoming Road in Newark on Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m. The vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older.
The second dose will be administered Sept. 14.
To register, or for more information go to https://tinyurl.com/4mmyp5m3
•••
Timber harvesters and haulers affected by the pandemic can apply now for grant assistance from the US Department of Agriculture.
Apply through the Farm Service Agency for USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers now through Oct. 15. There is nearly $200 million available, with applicants able to receive up to $125,000 in assistance.
“USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative promised to get financial assistance to a broader set of producers and today’s announcement delivers on that promise,” said Secretary Tom Vilsack. “On top of the existing challenges associated with natural disasters and trade, the pandemic caused a major disruption for loggers and timber haulers including lack of access to wood processing mills. This industry plays a critical role in our nation’s economy and we are proud to support these hard-working loggers and truckers as they get back on track.”
Loggers and haulers that suffered a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 and Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.
Learn more at https://www.farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance
•••
The Delaware State Fair is July 22-31 at the fairgrounds in Harrington. This year’s fun includes concerts, harness racing, demolition derby, carnival rides and more.
The concert line up includes Zach Williams, 38 Special, Tracy Byrd with Jo Dee Messina and Blippi; The Musical.
Get tickets and more information at delawarestatefair.com
•••
Licensed waterfowl hunters in Maryland have until July 26 too register for the duck blind site lottery through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Register online through Compass to be entered into the drawing. To learn more about the licensing or lottery procedures — including maps showing all the licensed blinds available in Cecil County — go to https://tinyurl.com/3vmvkd2b
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
