Cecil County bow hunters now have access to more area at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Hunting Areas A, B and D opened Nov. 1. E, F and G opened in September for hunters using a bow for deer. Area C remains closed.
All participating hunters must be licensed and also display a Free Public Hunting permit on the dashboard of their vehicle. This permit needs to be obtained in advance. Call 410-356-9272 or go to https://compass.dnr.maryland.gov/.
•••
The Private Pesticide Applicator Licensing Exam will be offered Dec. 8 at the Cecil County Extension Office inside the county administration building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton.
Anyone wishing to use pesticides classified as restricted by the Maryland Department of Agriculture must have the Private Pesticide Applicator license.
Preregistration is required in person at the Extension Office where you can also pick up required study materials for $15.
The test will be administered from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Call 410-996-5280 for more information.
•••
Tickets are on sale now for the Cecil Soil Conservation District 75th Annual Cooperator Banquet to be held Jan. 13 at Minker Banquet Hall in Perryville. Admission is $35 for adults and $5 for children 9 and younger.
Enjoy conservation displays and information, door prizes and of course the highlight of the banquet is honoring the Outstanding Cooperator of the Year, which this year is Dividing Farm LLC in Earleville.
Tickets must be reserved by Dec. 30. Call 410-398-4411 ext 3 for purchase or more information.
•••
Celebrate the season with Fall Fest this Saturday at Hopkins Farm Brewery in Havre de Grace.
Fall Fest begins at noon, with a scavenger hunt at 1 and punkin-chunkin at 3. Enjoy music from Red Toad Connection and Spin Off. As the sun sets there will be bonfires. Feast from four different food trucks while you sip; The Pit Shop, Keyes Creamery, Apple Flappens and Don’s Dogs.
Hopkins Farm Brewery is located at 3833 Rider Lane.
•••
Students at Cecil County School of Technology want to help you with your holidays.
Landscaping and Horticultural students will open the greenhouses Nov. 28 and are selling poinsettia, Fraser fir wreaths, grave mounds and floral arrangements. The students can even help if you want a large order of poinsettia for your business or decorating plans. Order forms are available online and will be ready for pick up beginning Dec. 2. Here’s the order form: https://tinyurl.com/37mhnjwd.
Large orders must be in by Nov. 9. The large order form can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/58rd55ax.
The greenhouse will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. starting Nov. 28.
Meanwhile, Culinary Arts students are selling pumpkin rolls by the slice, half- and whole rolls. The deadline for this treat is Nov. 18. Call Chef Safrit at 410-392-8879 or send an email to lsafrit@ccps.org. A slice is $1, $5 for a half-roll and $10 for a whole pumpkin roll.
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace also wants to be at your Thanksgiving Table with its sweet potato pie made fresh on the farm at 601 Robinhood Road. Order today for $15 and pick up at the farm Nov. 22 or get it delivered Nov. 23.
Order forms are online at https://tinyurl.com/2akpvc5d.
•••
Applications are being accepted through Jan. 31, 2023 for the Susquehanna River Basin Commission Consumptive Use Mitigation Grants program. According to SRBC “consumptive use” is water drawn fro the river basin and not returned.
The goal of the program is to improve drought resilience. SRBC counts among them water storage and release projects, projects that increase flows or improve flow resilience, demand modification, environmental and water quality improvement, and restoring wetlands, streams or floodplains or management improvement for stormwater.
This is the second year for the grant program, which expects to award $100,000 or more to winners. SRBC will award as much as $6 million to eligible projects in total.
“In our inaugural year, we were able to fund some remarkably innovative and beneficial projects,” said SRBC Executive Director Andrew Dehoff. “For example, Kline Township in Schuylkill County was awarded a grant to use cutting-edge satellite technology to find leaks in their water supply distribution system. It’s estimated that detecting and fixing these leaks will save 125,000 gallons per day in real water loss.”
Two informational webinars will be held — Nov. 15 and Dec. 8 — to give interested parties more information and to answer questions. Send an email to cugrant@srbc.net to register.
Awards will be announced in April.
•••
It’s going to feel like Spring when Calvert Grange hosts its Holiday Craft Fair Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. with the forecast calling for sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.
This is still a good chance to shop from more than two dozen local artists, bakers and crafters in time for holiday entertaining and gifting.
Calvert Grange is located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun. Another craft fair with new vendors will be held Dec. 3.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
