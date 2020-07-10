News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Even though the Cecil County Fair is canceled this year there will still be a contest for Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau and Jr. Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau.
Young ladies 16 to 19 years of age whose families are members of the Farm Bureau can compete for the 2020 Miss Cecil County title Sunday July 26. To be a Jr. Miss contestant young ladies must be 13 to 15 years old by the date of the competition and must also be represented by membership.
The location and format of this year’s competitions are to be determined. The deadline to enter is July 15.
The winner of the Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau title will advance to the Maryland State Fair and represent Cecil County in the Miss Maryland Agriculture competition. As recently as 2017 a Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau won the state title when Mackenzie Underwood was crowned Miss Maryland Agriculture.
For more information on either local contest contact Katie Larrimore at 410-441-9948 or email kalarrimore@gmail.com.
•••
Learn all about low-till flower farming in a webinar this Sunday hosted by Chatham Flower Farm and Future Harvest CASA. Learn about silage tarps. soil amendments, cover cropping, bed prep and other information vital for success.
Katie Meyer has been using no-till at Chatham Farm for three years and is eager to share the lessons she has learned along the way.
The webinar is free but donations are accepted. The webinar runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Register online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/low-till-cut-flowers-tickets-109997774304?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=5213e667dd&mc_eid=96c3e9f733
•••
The Blastin’ Blueberry Harvest Party and Farmer’s Breakfast is Saturday at Milburn Orchards, 1496 Appleton Road, Elkton.
The breakfast is served from 9 a.m. until 10:30 on the deck.
At 10:30 they change gears and host the Blueberry Harvest Party with hand-cranked ice cream demos, a pedal tractor pull contest and more fun.
For more information including ticket costs go to https://www.milburnorchards.com/summer-harvest-parties/
•••
The excitement is growing at Third Way Farm as owner Tommy Shireman announces that the tomatoes are ripe and ready to be taken home by you. Other additions to the summer harvest includes eggplant, fresh garlic and okra.
Shireman reports that his wife Michelle has had a similar summer explosion of flowers and will have bouquets available at the Tuesday Open Market from 3:30 until 6:30.
Third Way Farm is located at 601 Robinhood Road in Havre de Grace. Check out the website to see a complete list of the organic vegetables, fruit, herbs and meats available.
•••
Did you know that petroleum jelly, soap, cotton balls and hot matches are not the best way to remove a tick? According to the Cecil County Extension Office your best defense is a good pair of pointed tweezers.
Oh, and don’t freak out if the head remains once you remove the tick body. The head cannot transmit disease without its body attached. Use rubbing alcohol to disinfect and clean with soap and water.
Those other methods, once favorable, are now proven ineffective and could cause any bacteria to stay and spread.
The University of Rhode Island has an informative website called Tick Encounter if you want to learn more.
•••
The US Court of Appeals ruled last week that the EPA broke the law in its approval of dicamba-based herbicides made by Monsanto. The three companies behind the herbicide; Bayer AG, BASF and Corteva Agrisciences told farmers that dicamba-based herbicides, applied properly, had low volatility and would not drift.
Farmers, however, found their cotton and soybean crops were damaged. The court, in giving the win to farmers, said the EPA was derelict in its duty to properly assess dangers in granting approval of the herbicide.
The petition was brought by National Family Farm Coalition, Center for Food Safety, Center for Biological Diversity and Pesticide Action Network North America.
•••
University of Maryland Extension has lots of free online learning for farmers, property owners, gardeners and more.
Titles include “Grow it Eat It,” “Ask-An-Agent,” and “Master Gardener Facebook Tutorials.”
Even past sessions can be viewed by starting with a trip to this webpage: https://extension.umd.edu/news/extension-innovation-times-covid?fbclid=IwAR2l6dr3QiLX5xatEiD0jckFM72MnhzQOY8HbNoLZ7X2ssqBz-HAbXCs4K8
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.