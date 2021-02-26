News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Miss Agriculture USA, a national pageant based in Mantua, Ohio that bills itself as “Agvocates for Agriculture, is looking for girls and women to represent all 50 states.
Tracy Edmundson-Sprout will compete on behalf of Maryland this year in the Ms. Agriculture Elite division, having won the title of 2021 Maryland Elite Ms Agriculture USA. That’s one of 10 categories, starting as young as 2 years old.
Edmundson-Sprout got involved through her daughter, Mackenzie Underwood, who was the first to receive the crown in 2019.
“I’ve learned a lot from my daughter,” she said. Through the Miss Agriculture experience she expects to learn even more
“This is to build confidence, develop self esteem and lasting friendships,” the Rising Sun woman said. She hopes to help the organization gain more exposure and develop into a full blown competition.
“Pennsylvania has county girls competing for the state title,” she said. “There’s no girls in Maryland yet to compete against us at our ages.”
That includes Jaedyn O’Dell, 8, also from Rising Sun, who carries the title of Miss Agriculture Petite for Maryland.
The competition includes answering a random question, formal and ag wear and — for the older competitors — an essay.
“We go to Ohio in June to compete in the Nationals,” Edmundson-Sprout said. To get there she is looking for sponsorships. “Miss Agriculture USA allows promotional sponsorship.”
She has until April 23 to come up with at least $275 to enter the competition. You can reach out to her through her Facebook page or go to https://miss-agriculture-usa-miss-ag-swag.square.site/product/2021Sponsor/112?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=true&q=false and donate online.
•••
Some Cecil County 4-H members found a way to enjoy the snow and put a smile on the faces of folks at Calvert Manor Health Care in Rising Sun.
Members of Kids of the Future 4-H bundled up Monday and ventured over to 1881 Telegraph Road to build snowmen outside the windows, to the delight of residents inside.
Sally Duvall Warner, a volunteer with the group, said she saw the idea in a post on Facebook.
“We just had to wait for it to snow,” she said. That didn’t take long as Cecil County was visited with several snowfalls in February.
Caylin, Caroline and James Warner and Madeline Miners built several colorful snowmen in locations where they could be easily seen inside.
“Our 4H club has been brainstorming ideas of how we can give back to the community since many of our typical projects have been put on hold because of COVID,” Warner said. “Since residents at the nursing home have been significantly impacted by the restrictions we were trying to come up with something to brighten their day.”
It worked according to Robin King, a nurse who works at the facility.
“The residents loved it and kept waving to the kids. The staff enjoyed it just as much,” King said.
They staff even wanted to participate in their own way.
“We were inside looking for some things to help. We found some peppermints, carrots, and vanilla wafers but thankfully the kids had some of their own props,” she said.
•••
If what you eat can change the seasons for the better, consider heading to Galvinell Meat Company in Conowingo Saturday for a chicken barbecue carry out.
Starting at noon and open until it’s all gone, Galvinell is firing up the grill and selling lunch to go for $10. You get half a chicken, mac and cheese and slaw.
Located at 461 Ragan Road in Conowingo, Galvinell’s will be set up regardless of the weather forecast.
•••
We’re in the final days of Community Supported Agriculture Week in Maryland. Joe Bartenfelder, Ag Secretary, wants to encourage people to join their local CSA which helps the farmers and also provides you with safer locally grown foods.
Think of it as a subscription that gives you a box full of goodness every week. Enjoy greens, carrots and potatoes, whatever is in season. Many also add eggs, honey or other products on your CSA share.
Cecil County has CSAs at Calvert Farm near the Pennsylvania line on Route 272, Flying Plow Farm, also near Rising Sun off Route 273 at C Johnson Farm Lane, Fair Weather Farm at Fair Hill on Route 273 near the Delaware line, Priapi Gardens on Route 213 right at the Cecilton line, and Brewer’s Hideaway Farm on Lombard Road in Rising Sun.
•••
Tickets are on sale now for the May 22 Farm to Table Dinner at Rumbleway Farm, 592 McCauley Road in Conowingo. Enjoy a four-course locally sourced meal and a farm tour.
The menu includes Spanish pork loin over braised cabbage, roasted chicken with asparagus, beef shashlik over polenta and frozen Black Forest cheesecake. Eat local, healthy and delicious.
Call 410-658-9731 for reservations or more information. Only 30 tickets will be sold at $100 each.
•••
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
