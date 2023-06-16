News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Maureen Fitzgerald has left her position as Agriculture Coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development to join Upper Shore Regional Council as Manager of Grants and Programs.
Fitzgerald will now oversee the $10 million Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant; a state-funded program designed to stimulate economic activity, private sector investment and job opportunities.
“We are thrilled to welcome Maureen O’Shea Fitzgerald to our organization,” shared Susan O’Neill, Executive Director of USRC. “With her profound commitment to the community, Maureen is well-prepared to spearhead the Rural Maryland Economic Fund Grant. Maureen is eager to assist the counties in our region in addressing economic and infrastructure challenges. As an organization dedicated to building stronger communities, I am excited to collaborate with her and see the positive impact she will have on the growth and development of the Upper Shore region.”
Fitzgerald left Cecil County with two dynamic programs; Rooted In Our Community, which is a day long seminar explaining farming to the non-farming community and Cecil Grown, which is a branding program highlighting products made or grown locally.
Cecil County has not yet named a successor for Fitzgerald.
•••
Maryland Farm Bureau has named Parker Welch as its new executive director, succeeding John Torres.
Torres announced his departure in May. Welch was already a MDFB staffer so his elevation to executive director will bring continuity according to Maryland Farm Bureau President Wayne Stafford.
“Parker has a long history with Maryland agriculture and Maryland Farm Bureau. He has worked at all levels of the organization and that experience will be invaluable in the next chapter of his career with the organization,” Stafford said. “We are excited to have Parker serving in this role and know that he will provide steadfast leadership for Farm Bureau moving forward.”
Welch had been serving as interim director since Torres’ resignation, having joined the bureau in 2014.
•••
Caleb and Alice Crothers at Long Green Farms in Rising Sun have received a $1.5 million Animal Waste Technology grant from the Maryland Department of Agriculture for the purpose of building an anaerobic digester on the dairy farm.
The Crothers are owners of the state’s longest running family dairy farm, which today is home to 145 head of cattle.
“Investing in new technologies to help Maryland farmers grow smarter and farm cleaner is a top priority for the Moore-Miller Administration. This project will turn manure produced by the dairy herd into a clean energy source that will provide a reliable power supply for the farm throughout the year,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Importantly, the project will also provide carbon and soil health benefits by recycling leftover materials from the anaerobic digestion process as a fertilizer and soil amendment.”
Cecil Land Trust is a partner in that effort, said Bill Kilby, president.
“We’ve been working with them the past six years,” Kilby said. “We purchased a conservation easement on their property so it’s preserved. We also helped them with a stream restoration project.”
Kilby said CLT gave Long Green Farms technical assistance for the digester, which he said is smaller than the one in place on Kilby Farm in Colora.
“This is the second digester in Cecil County and there are no others in Maryland,” he said, adding there is a third in the works. These digesters turn such materials as animal waste and food scraps into electricity.
“We’re producing renewable electricity and we’re hoping to get additional credits for generation and reduction in CO levels,” Kilby said. “We’re really pleased the Crothers got the grant money.”
Caleb and Alice won a Mid Atlantic Farm Credit $10,000 “Farmers on the Rise” grant in 2021, which started them with their plans to get the digester.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will host its Vintage Car, Truck, Tractor & Equipment Show Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the museum, 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
Admission is free so come out and enjoy all the displays plus demonstrations and activities. Food trucks will be on hand selling lunch and refreshments. Anyone with a vintage vehicle can participate in the show.
The Cecil County Farm Museum will also be open for visitors.
•••
There is now a way to obtain Maryland pesticide certification from home thanks to a new partnership with Maryland Department of Agriculture and Everblue.
“Offering a simplified certification procedure for these exams is an important step towards improving the pesticide licensing procedure as well as customer service,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department is excited to begin this partnership and offer these new tools to registrants.”
Through Everblue people can use a one-step process to register for the pesticide exam, which also immediately enrolls the candidate in the on-demand testing. All testing is done at home instead of traveling to a classroom.
“In essence, the Maryland Department of Agriculture can save time and manual effort by shifting the logistics of exam delivery, proctoring, and scoring to Everblue,” said Chris Boggiano, President of Everblue. “We’ve been offering this service to several other state departments of agriculture, and it’s been working very well, so we fully anticipate this to be an excellent experience for Maryland pesticide operators too.”
For more information about Maryland’s remote pesticide certification and licensure, contact Robert Hofstetter at rob.hofstetter@maryland.gov or Alex Lehmann at alexander.lehmann1@maryland.gov.
•••
It’s blueberry season and that means pick-your-own blueberries at Walnut Springs Farm on Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
The first official day to gather the ripe berries is June 17 from 8 a.m. until noon at 4040 Blue Ball Road. Blueberries are $4.75 per pound or $3.99 if you pick 10 pounds or more. Walnut Springs provides picking containers.
Black raspberries will be available soon. Check strawberryfarm.com for changes in picking schedules before making your trip.
•••
Cecil County farmers have from June 21 to July 17 to enroll in the Maryland Department of Agriculture Cover Crop and Cover Crop Plus Programs. The application process starts with a visit to the Cecil County Soil Conservation District office in Elkton.
Farmers can get as much as $105 per acre reimbursement for participating in the program aimed at providing cost-share assistance to offset seed, labor, and equipment costs to plant fall cover crops to protect local water quality, build healthy soils, and capture carbon from the atmosphere. A minimum of 10 acres must be enrolled.
“This planting season, we are excited to offer new incentive payments to plant mixed species to help farmers increase biodiversity and protect against weather extremes,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “For the tech-savvy farmer, we’ve added drones as an efficient and cost-effective aerial seeding option.”
To get more information check out https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/cover_crop.aspx.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
Featured Local Savings
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.