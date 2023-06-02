News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Cecil County Master Gardeners continues to offer monthly free classes to help people interested in growing and maintaining plants, shrubs and trees.
June 6 there is a program entitled “Growing Fruits in a Small Garden.” The class runs from 6 until 8 p.m. in the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton. Learn the best practices for plant success. Register in advance at https://go.umd.edu/SmallFruits.
Meanwhile, on June 17 at 10 a.m., the Cecil County Master Gardeners will offer a tour of the Unity Square Garden in front of the Cecil County Circuit Court building, 129 East Main St. in Elkton. This is your chance to get an expert viewpoint on the best annuals for planting.
Register at https://go.umd.edu/GardenTour.
•••
If you have seen the early spotted lantern flies in your yard, feel free to smash them, says the Cecil County Extension Office. Right now the black insects with white spots are reaching their next stage where they become a larger red bug with white spots. Spotted lantern fly is an invasive species that attacks fruits and vegetables but also damages young trees.
Research continues to find the application that can take out these insects but for now the best defense is to kill on contact.
If you need pictures or more information go to https://extension.umd.edu/resource/spotted-lanternfly-management-residents.
•••
Women in Agriculture‘s Wednesday Webinar for June comes from The University of Maryland Agriculture Law Education Initiative. This offering is a free webinar about Creating a Farm Lease Agreement June 14 from noon until 1 p.m.
This is a panel discussion with topics including the challenges of implementing conservation on leased farmland. There will be several new resources shared as well.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-wednesday-webinars-tickets-466528528387.
•••
Beginning June 11, certain livestock antibiotics, which had been available over the counter, will now require a prescription from a veterinarian.
The is a Food and Drug Administration ruling is designed to pull the reins on antibiotic resistance in herds. The list of former OTC medically important medicines includes Penicillin G procaine and benzathine, Gentamicin, Oxytetracycline and Sulfamethazine.
The University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources has a complete list of the affected medicines at https://tinyurl.com/2rraz5ca.
•••
Elk Neck State Park’s Nature Center exploration theme for June is animals. Each week, the featured animal changes from birds to fish to reptiles and amphibians, ending with mammals.
The Elk Neck State Park nature Center is open Tuesday through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.
•••
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace has rebranded itself to better describe the mission of the farm on Robinhood Road in Havre de Grace.
The simple black and white sketch of a tree creating the name of the farm has been replaced with a colorful logo declaring Third Way Farm as “Regenerative Agriculture” in keeping with their original motto of “Faith-Community-Justice.” It includes the high tunnels, lush rows of fruits and vegetables and free roaming livestock in silhouette.
In a statement, Tommy Shireman said the new design better explains Third Way Farm.
“As much as we loved and felt attached to our original logo we thought it was time to revamp it and revisit what story our logo was telling,” he said.
•••
Constellation reports that dead black vultures are still being found in an area of the Conowingo Dam property at Fisherman’s Park on the Harford County side.
To date, some 226 black vultures have been found dead in the area of The Wildflower Trail, all which died from avian flu. This means that property near the entrance to the park off of Shures Landing Road in Darlington, Md. is off limits to the public.
“Black vulture carcasses continue to be collected on Constellation property near the entrance of Fishermen’s Park,” said spokeswoman Brandy Donaldson. “No other species of bird have been affected, and no birds have been found near the fishing wharf or Conowingo Dam.”
Maryland and federal wildlife offices are working together to determine the cause.
“The carcasses are being sent to a national laboratory for further testing for H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI),” Donalsdon said. “We are working with resource agencies, such as Maryland’s state veterinarian, USDA, MDNR, MDE, and USFWS who are collecting the carcasses.”
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
