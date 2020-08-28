News from the fields, farms and beyond…
No you have not missed it, truly. The Maryland State Fair is going on in virtual capacity.
In fact now through Sept. 7 you can view a lot of the fair favorites from your computer through marylandstatefair.com or the fair Facebook page.
Many of the fair’s youth and open competitions will be live streamed including the youth livestock shows featuring Cecil County 4-H members.
Friday starting at 9 a.m. is the Horse & Pony and Dairy Steer shows. Saturday at 8 a.m. will be the Beef Cattle, Lamb, Meat Goat and Swine shows. Dairy Goat, Swine, Beef Cattle, Horse & Pony and Poultry shows begin Sunday morning at 9.
“Livestreaming livestock shows and other special events will enable Maryland’s youth and adults to virtually showcase their hard work to thousands of fairgoers who in previous years were able to attend in person,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “I am also pleased that our daily online educational programming will enable the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society to fulfill its mission to preserve and promote agriculture, Maryland’s leading industry.”
The Maryland State Fair Youth Livestock Sale is Aug 31 beginning at 7 p.m.
Also the Undeniably Dairy Celebrity Milkshake Competition will be online Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.
Brynn Lasala, the newly-crowned Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau, competed Thursday night in the Miss Maryland Agriculture contest.
•••
Migratory game bird hunting season begins Sept. 1 and runs through January 2021, depending on the bird, as announced by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Dove, woodcock, early resident Canada goose and teal seasons run in specific weeks, with bag limits for each. There are three weeks for dove hunting, two for woodcock, one for teal and goose season is split by regions for the east and west.
Hunters are required to be licensed and must obtain a migratory game bird hunting stamp and a harvest information program permit; even if the hunter is also the property owner.
For complete details go to the Maryland DNR website at https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2020/08/20/migratory-game-bird-hunting-seasons-2020-2021-set-to-begin/
•••
If you are planning a fall public event or operate agritourism and plan to operate for the fall season you may find several sources of information being offered by University of Maryland Extension that will helpful in keeping you, your staff and your customers safe. Sonoma County Farm Bureau offers a helpful podcast on developing a waiver of liability. Listen to the podcast at http://agnetwest.com/developing-a-waiver-of-liability-for-on-farm-tours-and-other-activities/
To learn even more, the University of Maryland Agriculture Law Education Initiative has several articles on liability issues that may also be helpful for preparing for customers in this age of COVID-19. Find the latest list here http://umaglaw.org/publications-library/
•••
Applications can be taken starting Sept. 1 for the Maryland Horse Industry Board grant program targeting research, educational, and promotional projects which support horses, strengthen the equestrian community, or develop new opportunities for the Maryland horse industry.
Programs are funded for no more than $3,000 with the average being $1,200. Last year 38 groups received grants worth $30,000.
“Horses are a critical economic driver in Maryland and an important part of our agriculture industry,” said Agriculture Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder. “The equine sector alone adds an additional $1.3 billion dollars to the state economy and impacts more than 21,000 jobs statewide.”
MHIB officials suggest applicants read the guidelines for the 2021 program because changes have been made. Those guidelines are available at https://mda.maryland.gov/horseboard/pdf/Grants%202021%20GuidelinesV3.pdf
•••
If you are looking for ways to explain your operation to non-farmers, are an educator or find yourself looking for extra activities for the kids in your home the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture has a wealth of resources for all ages. This includes a library of books published by Feeding Minds Press that explains how food happens from farm to table. See the catalog at https://www.feedingmindspress.com/our-purpose
•••
Calvert Grange is giving Yard Sale fans another chance to browse and shop Saturday from, rain or shine, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The grange is located at 2357 Telegraph Road near Rising Sun. While all the vendor spaces for this sale are taken, there is one more chance Sept. 26. Outdoor spaces are $20 and $25, while an indoor space is $30. For more information call or text 443-406-6456.
•••
Starting with corn production, the USDA and EPA have launched a two-part competition aimed at finding new or improved fertilizers that help crops without harming the environment.
The ‘Joint EPA-USDA Partnership and Competition on Next Gen Fertilizers to Advance Agricultural Sustainability in the United States’ was announced this week. The ultimate goal is to discover fertilizers with targeted release, less migration or leaching and is also affordable.
“The shared goal here is to accelerate the development of next generation fertilizers for corn production that can either maintain or increase crop yields while reducing environmental impacts to our air, land, and water,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.
The first challenge will seek out EEFs or Enhanced Efficiency Fertilizers, which is a new term for the latest formulations that control fertilizer release or alter reactions that reduce nutrient losses to the environment. While there is no cash prize, leaders will get published credit for their work.
There is, however, a $10,000 cash prize for the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge. Now open for entries, the contest is looking for new concepts for novel technologies that can help address environmental concerns surrounding agriculture practices while maintaining or increasing crop yields.
There will be an informational webinar Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. to go into detail. Sign up for that by going to https://www.epa.gov/innovation/next-gen-fertilizer-challenges
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
