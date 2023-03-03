News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Maryland Farm & Harvest, the Maryland Public Television series that features all things agricultural in Maryland, will celebrate its 10th Anniversary Tuesday with a special season-ending episode that will take a look back at the more than 400 farms, fisheries, vineyards, wineries and others all over the state, which included Cecil County.
Maryland Department of Agriculture partners with MPT for the program.
“Maryland is very fortunate to have had these 10 seasons of Maryland Farm & Harvest programming,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The stories are entertaining, educational, and important. By providing an in-depth look at various types of farming operations and the people who grow our food, MPT helps viewers improve their understanding and appreciation for the agricultural industry, which is an integral part of Maryland’s heritage and economic strength.”
The program has been filmed in Cecil County at Little Bohemia Creek Farms, Walnut Springs Farm, Priapi Gardens, Rumbleway Farm, Heritage Hill Farm, Ordinary Point Farm and Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Maryland Farm & Harvest can be seen Tuesday night at 7 p.m. with a repeat Thursday morning at 11. Past episodes can be watched on demand at https://video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/.
•••
Cecil County Master Gardeners‘ next edition of their Growing Vegetables Series will be March 8 and will teach how to start seeds under lights.
On March 8 at 6 p.m., in the Cecil County Public Library in North East, the Master Gardeners will teach methods that jump start your plants for spring and summer planting, how to choose the best seeds to grow under lights, and how to interpret seed catalogs. Get all your questions answered too.
This is a free seminar but pre registration is requested by going to https://bit.ly/3ITs1WR. The library is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
•••
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Edgar “Duty” Hevelow Scholarship sponsored by Cecil Soil Conservation District.
Open to college undergraduates pursuing a natural resources or conservation based degree from a two- or four-year college or technical school, the award is $3,750.
Get your application in by April 28. To get the application contact Chris Brown, District Manager at the Cecil Soil Conservation District office, 105 Chesapeake Boulevard Suite B-3 in Elkton or call 410-398-4411, extension 3.
•••
Cecil County farmers in need of a CDL license can apply for a grant from Maryland Grain Producers Association.
The association recognizes the cost and time requirements of obtaining the Class A Commercial Driving License and will award two $1,500 grants. Winners will receive the grant funding after the license is obtained.
“As the world continues to change, the Maryland Grain Producers strives to assist producers across the state as they adapt to the new rules and regulations,” said President Justin Brendel.
Applications are due by May 5. Winners will be announced at the 2023 Maryland Commodity Classic in July. To learn more go to https://tinyurl.com/2zypjnm4 or call 443-262-6969.
•••
Saying that the future of agriculture and rural communities depends on innovation, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall announced that applications are open now for the 2024 Farm Bureau innovation Challenge.
Winners get up to $165,000 in start up funds and the top 10 will compete live in a Shark Tank-style competition where their idea is pitched to judges at the AFBF Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah.
“Through the Ag Innovation Challenge, we’re pleased to recognize start-up companies that provide solutions to problems facing rural America and support farmers in their mission to provide the food, fuel and fiber we all rely on,” Duvall said.
Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. May 12. The competition is only open to Farm Bureau members. Go to https://www.fb.org/initiative/ag-innovation-challenge for details and an application.
•••
Havre de Grace Opera House and the Havre de Grace Green Team presents a free documentary entitled ”Fixing Food” March 16 from 7 until 9 p.m. at 121 North Union Avenue.
The documentary will show the how and why of food in our country and more.
“Fixing Food” tells stories of people who are working to lower our carbon footprint with impactful new ways to gather and prepare the food we need, as well as reduce the vast amount of food waste that occurs in our country,” organizers said of the documentary.
Go to https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/fixing-food/ to choose your seating in the historic opera house.
•••
Learn marketing tips for farmers markets, food safety, how to participate in SNAP and much more at the 2023 Maryland Farmers Market Conference March 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis. This will also be your chance to meet Kevin Atticks, the acting secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Tickets are $35 and include lunch. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4jvrwed6.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
