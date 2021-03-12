News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Cecil County Agriculture and Hostetter Grains have joined up to present a Grain Marketing meeting on April 6.
This is a free, virtual meeting running from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Much like everyone and everything else, the pandemic has had an effect on grain prices and commodity crops. For that reason Bill Hostetter will offer listeners the tools he uses for successful marketing and tips for not just surviving, but thriving.
To register and receive the Zoom link to the webinar, send an email to Maureen O’Shea, coordinator of the county’s ag department, at moshea@ccgov.org
Meanwhile, O’Shea said she was happy with the turnout for the first Rooted In Our Community event, which was held last Saturday.
“It was fantastic. We had 125 people registered and we had from 50 to 75 people engaged at all times,” O’Shea said. “We are very pleased especially for a sunny Saturday morning spent staring at a computer.”
•••
Harford County’s Ag community is hosting “Rooted in Agriculture” March 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. This online event will look at the history of farming, focusing on the county’s place in the history of sustainable agriculture. Topics will include community gardening, hydroponics, healthy cooking and a Q&A with local farmers.
Watch it live on Facebook or YouTube. Begin by registering at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/Agriculture-59/Rooted-in-Agriculture-A-Virtual-Symposiu-338 for this free program.
•••
Farmers and fishermen impacted by the provisions of the Recovery for the Economy, Livelihoods, Industries, Entrepreneurs and Families (RELIEF) Act have been given a temporary reprieve of the estimated tax interest due.
These payments, which would have been due March 1, will not have to be submitted until revised tax forms are published by the Maryland Comptroller’s Office.
To find out when that may happen go to https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/RELIEFAct/
•••
Learn the keys to better soil management at a March 17 webinar called Record Keeping for Soil Health, which is part of the 3P Soil School and funded by the Million Acre Challenge.
Central to the discussion will be the Maryland Soil Health Benchmarking Study. Speakers include Carrie Vaughn, vegetable production manager at Clagett Farm in Upper Marlboro – part of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation – and Mike Krug from Fullers Overlook Farm in Waverly, Pa.
For more information including a link to the webinar go to futureharvestcasa.org
•••
If you are considering your first vegetable garden this year, perhaps you will want to check out a free seminar from the University of Maryland Extension Master Gardeners March 30 at 6 p.m.
“Vegetable Gardening for Beginners” will give you the basics on choosing the right location, what to grow, how to nurture your garden including weeding and maintenance and of course, how and when to harvest.
To register for this free program go here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBEfSdDUCvwIVYdsImHi8NdLWfwCEJy8Rq2qloxyttQ1f5nw/viewform
•••
The Rural Development Council Micro-Grants for Cecil County have been awarded to 17 different agriculture-related farms, businesses and non-profits.
O’Shea said there was $28,000 to disburse in the county. Galvinell Meat Co. in Conowingo, Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun and Milburn Orchards in Elkton each received $5,000 for their proposed projects. Galvinell is planning to expand, Flying Plow is adding home delivery and distribution, and a hard cider production operation will be added at Milburn.
Jade Farm in Chesapeake City received $1,800 to build a greenhouse to be used by its hens in the winter, and for vegetable production in the spring and summer.
Cecil Land Trust won $1,300 to establish an apiary at the DuPont Education Farm on Blake Road in Fair Hill.
Kent and Queen Anne’s County also had $28,000 to distribute to grant winners.
•••
The New Castle County 4-H Coding Club meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. starting March 18. Targeting kids 8 to 15-years-old, the first virtual class is “Learn to Code with Scratch.”
Each session is 90 minutes long. There is one each week through April 29. 4-H membership is not required. The classes are taught by older 4-H members.
To register go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfB1bEPbbYUmfiSKfa6-DLokY8C0EEi6pLdngyLcYmbF5cW9A/viewform
•••
The clock is ticking toward deadlines for five grant programs to help producers.
Monday is the last day to apply for the Maryland Urban Farmer Relief Grant and the Maryland Shellfish Aquaculture Relief Grant programs offered by the Maryland Agriculture and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO). The $2 million fund will go a long way to help farmers, foresters, watermen and livestock producers, according to Steve McHenry, executive director.
“We are most appreciative of the support we received from the Hogan/Rutherford Administration and the Maryland General Assembly to enable MARBIDCO to offer these very responsive programs during this unusually challenging time” McHenry said.
The Maryland Livestock Processing Equipment Relief Grant, Maryland Local Food Cold Storage Relief Grant programs and Maryland Wood Products Industry Equity Incentive Relief Fund all have April 1 deadlines.
All these programs carry a 10 percent match.
For more information, including applications and eligibility requirements go to www.marbidco.org
•••
Common Grain Alliance has launched its breeding initiative in an effort to produce the best grain possible for bakers, brewers, millers and more.
Toward that end, the organization is hosting a webinar Monday featuring Julie Dawson, assistant professor in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The CGA Breeding Initiative’s goal is to find and increase access to small grain cultivars that perform well in low input, regenerative growing environments, are superior flavor and nutrition and meet the needs of stone millers, artisan bakers and other end-use producers.
The webinar runs from 7:30 until 9 p.m. Join in via Zoom and use 977 1902 0224 as the meeting ID with a passcode of 701508. Ahead of Dr. Dawson’s presentation will be discussions on farmer education, social media and the search for an executive director.
For more information go to commongrainalliance.org
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.