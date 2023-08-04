News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Healthy People Healthy Parks, a program at Elk Neck State Park in North East, will offer a guided paddling event Saturday from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m.
Meet at the launch next to Rogues Harbor. Rent a canoe for $20 or a single passenger kayak for $15 or bring your own and join in the fun for just $5.
Call 410-287-5333 to register. Space is limited.
•••
For the tree-curious the Cecil County Master Gardeners is offering a free event Aug. 19 to help you with Tree Identification.
Come prepared to hike through Fair Hill Nature Center starting at 9 a.m. and learn about the native and beneficial trees that may also be in your backyard.
Pre-registration is required. Go to https://go.umd.edu/TreeIDHike.
Fair Hill Nature Center is located at 600 Tawes Drive inside Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Fair Hill.
•••
Maryland Department of Agriculture is looking for farmers for a new task force.
The Nutrient Management Farmer Task Force will have 30 members statewide and will be charged with {span}providing guidance to the department and the University of Maryland on updates to the Nutrient Management plan writing program.{/span}
{span}Three key objectives for the Farmer Task Force are:{/span}
- Examining ways to streamline processes to make nutrient management more practical and efficient;
- Adapting planning to meet requirements and benefits of latest technology;
- Consider revisions to the current Nutrient Management planning software.
Anyone wishing to be considered for membership must apply by Aug. 9. The form to do so is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2s3wzp3e.
Farms grossing $2,500 per year or farms with more than 8,000 pounds of animal weight must have a Nutrient Management Plan in place. Maryland law requires the plan be written by someone certified, which can be a certified farmer, a private consultant or certified staff within the University of Maryland Extension.
•••
The next Run With the Rangers at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area is Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. This is a guided tour with an experienced ranger on a trail not suitable for strollers. Pets on a leash are accepted.
Pre-registration is requested. While the 3-mile run is free there is still a fee to enter the park; $3 for Maryland residents and $5 for everyone else. This starts at North Appleton Lot #3, 2941 Appleton Road.
To register send an email to fairhilldutyranger.dnr@maryland.gov.
•••
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway recently received $319,668.37 from the Maryland Heritage Area Program to be used on seven projects in Cecil and Harford counties.
Some of the money will go to management of the greenway, based at the Constellation Energy offices at the Conowingo Dam and to a Fiscal Year 24 block grant. Other funds will be dispatched for projects at the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, Steppingstone Museum Association, Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, and the city of Havre de Grace.
•••
Through Oct. 1, Fair Hill Nature Center is open weekends for your education, exploration and entertainment. There are a number of free activities and equipment on hand including dip nets, fishing poles, animal ambassadors and hiking trails.
For more information go to https://www.fairhillnature.org/.
•••
If you love strolling gardens full of colorful flowers and native plants, or consider yourself a lepidopterist, plan to take a stroll through the Greenbrier Farm Trail at Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City.
Also known as The Red Trail, Greenbrier Farm Trail can get you up close and personal with monarch, zebra and tiger swallowtail butterflies, hummingbird clearwing moths and more. Maryland Park Service has free downloadable guides to help you identify what you are seeing as you stroll.
Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/Project-Butterfly-Bee.aspx to learn about Project Butterfly & Bumblebee.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
