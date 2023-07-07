News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Maryland Department of Agriculture is looking for farmers growing hay and straw to get listed in the new Hay and Straw Directory.
“This directory will be a valuable tool for farmers marketing their hay and straw and for their potential customers,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I encourage farmers to take advantage of this promotional tool.”
So far, only two Cecil County farms are listed: Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East and William B. Pleasanton in Warwick.
To get listed with your hay and straw contact Agricultural Marketing Specialist Audrey Broomfield at 410-260-9349 or by email at Audrey.Broomfield@maryland.gov.
•••
Hunter Johnson from the Cecil County School of Technology was a finalist for the Region 5 State Star Greenhand Award from the Maryland Future Farmers of America.
Teagan Flaherty from North Harford FFA won $2,500 in scholarships from Kent Nutrition and Grow Ag Leaders plus another $1,000 from Wiley G. and Carrie A. Griffith scholarships.
•••
Maryland Agriculture Showcase is at the Elkton Library through July 8 with hands-on activities, demonstrations and displays for all ages to learn about the importance of agriculture.
Hear stories, explore soil and seeds and test your knowledge of food groups in this free, interactive event for all ages.
The library is located at 301 Newark Avenue in Elkton.
•••
Spend a Summer Evening in the Garden with the University of Delaware Extension Master Gardeners July 13 from 6 until 8 p.m.
Tour the gardens at 461 Wyoming Road in Newark and get your questions answered by the master gardeners. It’s a free program but pre-registration is requested. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3d2csjsv.
•••
Woodworking Tools and Techniques in Early America is the topic of the July 15 experience at Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center.
Kathy Gillis, a senior conservator with Winterthur Museum in Wilmington, Del. will have displays on hand to show how tools have changed over generations; and even more interesting; the tools that have remained the same.
This is a free program at the museum located at 820 Appleton Road inn Elkton. The museum will also be open for visitors from 9 a.m. until noon.
•••
Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO) has been given a $3.8 million fund to boost the number of meat and blue catfish processors in the state.
The Maryland delegation in Washington DC made the announcement about the award recently, which MARBIDCO will make available through loans to eligible applicants. According to statistics from the USDA, there are 4,000 livestock farms in the state and watermen who have harvested some 5 million pounds of the invasive blue catfish. However, only 18 new licenses for meat and fish processing have been awarded; which is resulting in long wait times.
Calling it an important step for the Chesapeake Bay and the state, the legislators said in a joint statement: “Currently, our farmers and watermen are forced to compete against each other for very limited resources when it comes to processing their products, which causes delays that have dire economic consequences. That’s why we worked to secure this federal investment in boosting local meat and fish processing services – which will mean more business for our farmers and watermen, more capacity to get the invasive Blue Catfish out of the Bay, and lower food costs for consumers.”
The money can be used to purchase new equipment or expand current operations with loans ranging from $200,000 to $4 million.
•••
Walnut Springs Farm at 4040 Blue Ball Road in Elkton has added black raspberries to its blueberries available for the picking.
Along with the 8 a.m. to noon picking time, there are now select evenings from 5 until 8 p.m. where the locally grown fruit can be picked. Blueberries are $4.75 per pound and $6.25 per pound for raspberries. Containers are provided.
Call the Walnut Springs hotline for the latest information as weather can be a factor: 410-398-9150.
•••
The cost of a hunting license in Maryland went up July 1.
The price of a regular resident hunting license has not increased in 35 years and the rate structure for licensing is more than 20 years ago, according to Karina Stonesifer, acting directing of Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service.
“Updating our license fees was necessary for the department to continue to offer quality services to Maryland hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts,” Stonesifer said. “These funds are essential for managing the state’s wildlife and associated lands that the public can enjoy.”
Resident licenses increased from $24.50 to $35. Non-resident hunting licenses went from $130 to $160. Hunters in search of sika deer will have to purchase a newly-created stamp; $10 for residents and $25 for non-residents. The purpose of the stamp is to allow DNR to track the number of sika deer hunters.
•••
Future Harvest is offering a free three-night webinar entitled ”How to Increase Your Direct To Consumer Sales As A Small Farm.”
July 11, 12 and 13 at 7 p.m. Victoria Robinson will teach how to use social media for marketing, how to get started and how to make engaging posts in just 10 minutes a day.
Pre-registration is required, which will also give you the link for the sessions. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3fpxb4ss.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.