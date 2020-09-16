News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Maryland Restaurant Week is not canceled and neither is the Harvest Dinner but both have been reimagined, especially here in Cecil County and Maureen O’Shea, Ag Coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development could not be happier because she’s found a way to make it work for the local farmers.
”Usually this is the week we do the Harvest Dinner,” O’Shea said of the celebration featuring local ag products to show off the county’s farm-to-table possibilities. Thanks to the pandemic a large scale sit down dinner was not possible so O’Shea worked with Cecil County Tourism to identify restaurants open to adding farm-to-table dishes to its menu.
”So you can buy local and support our restaurants, which have been struggling tremendously, and also support our local farmers,” she said.
Sandy Turner, director of Cecil County Tourism, said the list of restaurants taking part in either Restaurant Week or the Harvest Dinner is expansive.
“Some restaurants are participating in Harvest Dinner Celebration, some are participating in Restaurant Week, and some are doing both,” Turner said.
Get lists and details at foodiececil.com
For the Harvest Dinner Celebration the restaurants are Backfin Blues in Port Deposit, Chesapeake Inn and Prime 225 in Chesapeake City, Spork Cafe in Elkton, The Wellwood in Charlestown, and Port House Grill, Woody’s and Woody’s Tacos and Tequila in North East.
“It’s dine in or carry out,” O’Shea said.
Support local restaurants during Maryland Restaurant Week Sept. 18-27 and support agriculture with the Harvest Dinner Celebration Sept. 21-24. Maybe you’ll put on another ‘Quarantine 15.’
•••
Have you heard about the Million Acre Challenge? It’s a campaign hosted by Future Harvest CASA tied to the US Department of Agriculture’s efforts to improve soil health. Toward that end there is a Regional Soil Health Hub meeting for the Upper Shore from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 22.
This is a collaborative program with Future Harvest one of six participating; including Chesapeake Bay Foundation, The Hatcher Group and Fair Farms.
The goal of the hub is “ ...where growers meet with each other to explore practices, strategies, and opportunities to make farmland more profitable and resilient through healthier soil” with the ultimate goal of “a robust financial and technical support for farmers.”
To register, or for more information, contact Future Harvest CASA at 410-549-7878.
••• Hey man, like Winestock Festival is back at Dove Valley Winery in Rising Sun Sept. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7. Your $10 admission gets you a commemorative wine glass and your first glass of Dove Valley wine. Come enjoy great music, food and drink in the beautiful vineyard setting.
COVID rules apply so find a tie-dyed mask and come have a groovy time.
Dove Valley is located at 645 Harrington Road.
•••
Calvert Grange is having one last Yard Sale for the year, Saturday Sept. 26 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 2357 Telegraph Road near Rising Sun. Indoor tables are still available. To register go the events page at calvertgrange.com.
A portion of the proceeds from the yard sale go toward the scholarship that Grange members award to a deserving student pursuing an agriculture degree.
•••
With the turn in the temperatures you’ll start seeing a change in what farmers are offering at markets and produce stands.
Tommy Shireman at Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace announced this week that such cold weather favorites as turnips and radishes are available, with more to come.
•••
Project Drawdown is offering an agriculture curriculum about food waste and sustainability. Through the SolutionsU website teachers can find resources on various topics available for use in the classroom including solar power, silvopasture, and regenerative agriculture.
The food waste curriculum offers five videos and teacher notes.
Project Drawdown is a service of Solutions Journalism Network.
Meanwhile Science Scene has curriculum materials available for high school and college educators. A service of Forestry Supplies, the topics include hydroponics, the importance of native species and a dissection lab. These new programs were designed with virtual learning in mind. The programs are strong in science and STEM learning.
Find out more at science-scene.org
•••
And here’s a new contest that helps the farmers and could put cash in your pocket. Cecil County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a Water Bottle Challenge through Oct. 30.
This Water Bottle Challenge has nothing to do with tossing one and having it land on its bottom. Instead, the person who can catch the most spotted lantern flies in a water bottle will win.
In fact the video announcing the contest features Doris Behnke, Cecil County Extension Educator and owner of Turkey Point Vineyard in North East.
Spotted lantern flies were found in Fair Hill in 2018 and its populations are now growing exponentially. The insects are invaders from Asia and have decimated trees and crops in neighboring Chester and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania. This is why there is a push to keep their numbers down in Cecil County.
To find out more about the contest check out the Cecil County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
Even if you do not participate in the contest you are urged to kill any SLF you find, which are now in their adult phase.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
