News from the farms, fields and beyond...
If you want to send your valentine an Alpaca-Gram you need to hurry. Hannimal Farm in Elkton needs your reservation by Feb. 12 to have Nelson the alpaca come see your spouse, significant other, grandkids, etc.
Feel free to take as many photos as you like when Nelson is there for his 10 minute appearance.
The base price is $60 (within 10 miles of the farm at 2172 East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton) but you can add candy, flowers, snacks, etc for an additional fee.
Go to the Hannimal Farm Facebook page and send a message to get your visit lined up.
+++
Speaking of deadlines, applications are due Feb. 18 for the Upper Shore Micro ag grant. Upper Shore Regional Council with the Cecil County Office of Economic Development has a $48,000 pool of money to distribute to eligible operations in crop and/or livestock production, agricultural product processing, agricultural education or support, agricultural Cooperatives, or timber production or processing.
This is a competitive grant where recipients can win $250 to $5,000. Awards will be announced in March.
Proposals that fall into the definition priority will be of particular interest including those that benefit the ag community as a whole, bring together two or more businesses in a cooperative, support farmers in the Black, Indigenous or people of color community, women, or veterans; involve new or emerging markets, support Cecil Grown/Buy Local, or enhance climate resiliency.
To get an application or to learn about the requirements including documentation and reporting, send an email to Maureen O’Shea Fitzgerald at moshea@ccgov.org, call 410-996-8469 or go to cecilcountyag.org.
+++
If you have an opinion on the proposed changes to Maryland’s hunting seasons or bag limits the Department of Natural Resources is waiting to hear from you.
The deadline is Feb. 28 to submit public comment on {span}proposed changes for the 2022-2024 hunting and trapping seasons, including proposed changes to the 2022-2023 migratory game bird seasons.
DNR has spent the past several months making presentations on the proposals to a wide variety of groups and is now in search of feedback. Comment can be made by phone (410-260-8540), fax (410-260-8596), in writing to {span}Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401{/span} or online at https://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Public-Comment-on-Hunting-Seasons.aspx.If you are looking for a new snack idea for the Big Game on Sunday, Stafford Angus launched a new beef jerky this week.
Look for the 2 ounce resealable bags wherever you buy Cecil County-made farm goods or go to https://www.staffordangus.com/news-from-the-farm/ to find the store nearest you.
+++
Mid Atlantic Women in Agriculture is once again offering a six-week series of seminars aimed at the ladies on the farm. Like last year Annie’s Project will be virtual through Zoom every Wednesday (except March 9) from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.
Classes begin Feb. 16. Tuition is $140. There is also a Farm Service Agency credit for USDA FSA Borrower Training. For those needing that credit there is an additional $100 charge for the materials. Surrounding the topic of risk management, the course will cover production, market, financial, legal risk and human resources.
For registration or more information go to https://tinyurl.com/y3yr9jt3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.