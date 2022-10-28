News from the fields, farms and beyond…
University of Maryland and Long Green Farms in Rising Sun are offering a hands-on experience with cattle Monday at the farm at 20 Long Green Road off of Crothers Road. Topics will include beef quality assurance for dairy producers, best care practices for pre-weaned calves, transportation and management of non-ambulatory animals and considerations for euthanasia. The program will run from 10:30 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. and lunch is included.
It’s a free program but pre-registration is required by going to go.umd.edu/dairy-workshops-2022 or by calling Sarah Potts at 301-432-2767.
• • •
University of Maryland Extension, which includes Cecil County Extension, is working alongside Delaware’s Extension Office to conduct a survey on Custom Survey Rates. Even if you only know a few, please take part in the survey at https://ume.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_d6aq7cn5WrbNMeW.
If you prefer to complete the survey on paper call the Talbot County Extension Office at 410-822-1244.
This survey will ask questions about actual rates paid or charged to perform the work. This includes the cost of labor, equipment, fuel and lube. No individual information will be published in this Custom Rate Survey. Deadline for completion is Dec. 31, 2022.
• • •
Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Maryland Department of Agriculture has a survey available for those who fish or are interested in Maryland’s fish populations.
Cares Act money was used to fund the survey, which only takes about 9- to 12- minutes to complete. The goal of the survey is to track how recreational anglers have changed their habits while continuing to fish and boat with an eye toward COVID recovery of the industry. Anglers, boat captains and boat crew heads are encouraged to participate at https://tinyurl.com/5n7dvrsk.
• • •
Maryland has 800 horse stables in 18 counties and Cecil County is home to one of two premier equine events; The Maryland 5 Star that took place earlier this month at Fair Hill and Maryland also hosts The Preakness — the second jewel in the Triple Crown — every May.
Horses generate more than $2 billion for the state’s economy, create some 28,000 jobs, and also support tourism through such public events as trail rides and discovery centers.
Joe Thomson, owner of Winbak Farm in Chesapeake City, was highlighted by the state while promoting the impact of the equine industry. Raising and selling Standardbreds since 1991, Thomson has also participated in Maryland Commerce trade missions, which have opened his business to the European markets.
“The climate and rolling hills of Maryland make it an ideal place to raise horses,” said Thomson. “Since 1998, horses raised at our Chesapeake City Farm and sold by Winbak Farm have made over $412 Million dollars. The folks who have purchased our Maryland-raised yearlings have done very, very well.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan proclaimed October is Horse Month in Maryland.
• • •
The US Department of Agriculture has set aside $1.3 billion to help farmers in default who are at risk of foreclosure. The money will be used for distressed loans originating from USDA programs.
There are as many as 115,000 USDA loans given to farmers and ranchers unable to obtain commercial lending. It’s estimated that 11,000 in default have already received a letter informing them that help is coming in the form of an electronic payment. The money will help them get up to date on loan payments.
“Through no fault of their own, our nation’s farmers and ranchers have faced incredibly tough circumstances over the last few years,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “The funding... helps keep our farmers farming and provides a fresh start for producers in challenging positions.”
Those whose tax refunds were seized to make loan payments will also get relief. This represents about 2,100 whose loans had already gone into foreclosure.
The program was announced last week.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.