If you are interested in growing your own microgreens, the folks at Fresh Source Market in Elkton are eager to teach you the basics Saturday at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center with a program called “Growing Microgreens.”
Andy Mussaw will give an interactive talk about indoor farming, the pros and cons, and of the benefits of microgreens.
“I will be bringing everything needed to grow a tray,” Mussaw said of his presentation. “I hope to get a volunteer to give it a try.”
“The hardest thing is spreading the seed,” he added. “It’s very easy to get clumps.”
Mussaw noted he and his wife Theresa have been growing in containers for years and have perfected their spreading techniques.
Mussaw will also display the grow kits he sells at Fresh Source Market, located at 228 South Bridge St. in Elkton. He said it’s a popular gift for Christmas shoppers.
Grown tightly in 10-by-20 inch trays, microgreens are harvested not long after sprouting and are rich in flavor and dense in nutrients.
“The goal is to get people interested in microgreens,” Mussaw said. He is also eager to demonstrate this different way to farm.
“We plant more seeds in a week than most farmers do in a season.” he said.
This is a free program beginning at 10 a.m. at the Farm Museum at 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
•••
Calvert Grange is looking for crafters and artists for its Oct. 1 Fall Craft Sale at the grange hall, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Handmade items including clothing, decor, personal care and gifts will be welcome for the show from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Indoor spaces are $45, while outdoor spaces are going for $35 and $40. The show will be held rain or shine and benefits the Calvert Grange Scholarship program.
Call 443-406-8505 to reserve your space.
•••
Farmers interested in hosting solar arrays on their property can get valuable information through an online program offered by The University of Maryland Extension.
All of the modules including a downloadable file of all the attendant slides are available online at https://extension.umd.edu/programs/environment-natural-resources/program-areas/maryland-energy-extension/farm-solar.
Meanwhile, Maryland Energy Administration is now making its Solar Canopy and Dual Use Technology grant program available to farmers. The program makes funds available for solar canopies over parking lots and garages. However, with the door opened to farming operations, MEA is also allowing for these arrays in bodies of water such as a farm pond.
“We are excited and looking forward to opening up this program to Maryland farmers,” said Dr. Mary Beth Tung, Director of the Maryland Energy Administration. “Adding this group will help expand the reach and access of solar canopies and leverage private ponds and other suitable bodies of water across the state.”
Up to $250,000 is being made available for new canopies or floating arrays and up to $100,000 to upgrade an existing system.
To learn more go to https://energy.maryland.gov/business/Pages/incentives/PVEVprogram.aspx.
•••
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a guided evening paddle tour of Great Bohemia Creek in Chesapeake City Sept. 15.
Check in is at 5 p.m. in the main parking lot of Bohemia River State Park, 4030 Augustine Herman Highway. Bring your own canoe or kayak or rent one from the FIN Outdoor Recreation kiosk at the park.
Pre-registration is required as the cost is $12 per person for Maryland residents and $15 for everyone else. Go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1JQXHSDKJeWjLytIyJyFERz0umo8nP5rkXnDknVL0lTs/viewform?edit_requested=true to sign up.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
