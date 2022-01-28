News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Groundhog Day is Feb. 2 and Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East has an interesting suggestion to celebrate.
In its most recent message to customers, the Miller family farm says it is helping with a holiday tradition held by some families to make a groundhog shaped meatloaf for dinner that evening.
“For this special occasion we are having a ground beef special this weekend: Buy five pounds of ground beef and get the 6th pound free,” the message reads.
It’s a good way to get the kids engaged by thinking about what other foods to use to bring the groundhog to life, going so far as to place him on mashed potatoes if he predicts more winter, or lettuce if he predicts spring.
Chesapeake Gold Farms is located at 41 Grove Miller Road in North East.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center still has jars of its apple butter available for sale. Made by hand in huge copper kettles and poured into jars for sealing, there are traditional and sugar-free jars available for $6 a pint. Send an email to info@ccfarmmuseum.org to order yours before they are gone.
•••
The newest member of the Chester County Ag Council is Ryan Heenan, owner and operator of Wildflower Farm in Malvern, Pa.
Wildflower Farm, run by Heenan and his wife Lori, specializes in cut flowers grown on 8.6 acres with minimum tillage and natural pest control.
“We are delighted to have Ryan join us on the Ag Council board,” said Ag Council Director Hillary Krummrich. “His experience as a beginning, first-generation farmer will be helpful as we begin to implement the county’s first ag economic development strategic plan. We want to make sure Chester County is a place where the next generation of farmers can be successful now and in the future.”
Learn more about the Chester County Ag Council at chescofarming.org
•••
Delaware 4-H is in search of new Health & Wellness Ambassadors.
Candidates should be willing to learn more about promoting healthy lifestyle choices, community outreach and education, build community, facilitate change and help create media toward that goal. Membership is open to 4-H members 13-18 years old.
Learn more at a Feb. 17 webinar from 6-7 p.m. Register at https://www.pcsreg.com/health-and-wellness-ambassador-registration.
•••
The Feb. 18 deadline is approaching to apply for the 2022 Upper Shore Micro Agricultural Grant Program offered by the Upper Shore Regional Council.
Cecil County agricultural businesses as well as the same in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties are eligible for $250 up to $5,000 in the competitive program. There is a $48,000 pool of money to be awarded.
Crop, livestock, processing, education, support, cooperatives and timber operations can apply. Among the projects considered are climate resiliency, animal welfare, capital improvements, start ups, and strategic marketing campaigns.
See all the details including the necessary documentation and an application at https://www.ccgov.org/government/economic-development/agriculture/upper-shore-micro-ag-grant.
•••
Don’t forget that the Cecil County Young Farmers host the Legislative Breakfast Monday morning at 7 at Calvert Grange. This is your chance to get a hearty breakfast and, more importantly, find out where your lawmakers stand on issues concerning Cecil County Farm Bureau members.
Let the Cecil County Young Farmers know you are coming by sending an email to rsguethler@gmail.com.
Calvert Grange is located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
•••
Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation needs teachers to run its Mobile Science Lab on the road in Montgomery County and the Eastern Shore. The classroom on wheels teaches grade-appropriate lessons in agriculture that complement a teacher’s curriculum.
This is also the time to sign up to have the Mobile Science Lab come to your school.
Find out about becoming a lab teacher or having the lab come to you at https://maefonline.com/home/teacher-center/elementary-education-mobile-science/#1539872417980-c68d8f19-f383.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
