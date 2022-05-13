News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Learn all you need to know about grasses with the Cecil County Master Gardeners May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Elkton Senior Activity Center. There’s more to grass than just what needs to be mowed. There will be a discussion on different types of grass and the benefits of each.
Then from 11 a.m. until noon there’s a plant exchange. Bring your extra plants and seedlings and take a few home from what others are sharing.
Register for this free event at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeeZ1ozftT3GdVSRxns6SZuTAZQLpGGtoWAS9_m8Lt7TOUDsQ/viewform.
•••
Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is looking for a Middle School Education Director to develop and manage programs for students in grades 6-8.
“We are looking for someone with a passion for promoting agricultural careers, a strong network within Maryland’s agricultural and educational communities, creative strategies for programming and a demonstrated capacity for both leadership and team building,” said Joe Dymek, president of the MAEF board of directors.
Dymek said the years between elementary and high school is when students start formulating career choices.
“Middle school years are an important time in a student’s education, during which they make decisions about educational pathways that lead to their future careers,” he said. To see the details go to https://maefonline.com/.
This is a full time position with benefits. MAEF is headquartered in Havre de Grace. Telework is an option.
Resumes with cover letters and portfolio materials can be email to Susanne Richards, MAEF executive director atsusanne@maefonline.com. The deadline is May 31.
•••
Ice Cream.
Now that I have your attention, you can eat Kilby Cream Ice Cream May 19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with purchases supporting Cecil County 4-H Camp programs. There will be information available during the event.
A portion of all the sales during the event will go to the summer camp programs, which enrich the lives of hundreds of 4-H members every year. Kilby Cream is located at 129 Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun.
•••
The Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
The featured demonstration this time will be Rural Woodworking and Tools. Rick Schuman from “For Woodness Sake” will show hand tools from the pre-industrial age in Cecil County and how each was used in daily life.
Admission to the Cecil County Farm Museum is free.
•••
As much as $40 million will be flowing to Maryland and other Chesapeake Bay states as part of a US EPA program to restore the bay and her tributaries.
These funds will go to shovel-ready projects according to EPA Deputy Administrator Janet McCabe.
“This unprecedented funding can go straight into projects that will protect public health, improve water quality and help restore lands, rivers and streams that impact the Chesapeake Bay – from farm fields to suburban neighborhoods to city streets,” McCabe said.
Of that $40 million, $25 million will go to National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through its Chesapeake Stewardship Fund; with another $10 million being made available for the Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grants. Maryland, meanwhile, will get $3.21 million as part of the Most Effective Basins program, which targets farm-related improvements to local rivers and streams that feed into the bay. These will be competitive grants made available to communities, non-profits and conservation districts.
•••
Elk Neck State Park is looking for seasonal help.
There is a need for park rangers and naturalists, park maintenance, contact station and concessions attendants. The starting salary is $15 an hour and those who get hired will be required to work evenings, weekends and holidays as scheduled.
Applications must be submitted by May 22. Go to the Maryland state jobs website — https://www.jobapscloud.com/MD/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=21&R2=002292&R3=0035 — and click on “apply” to start the hiring process.
•••
Maryland Horse Industry Board recently announced that Equine Rescue Ambulance in Fair Hill won a $1,500 grant. The money will be used to provide training to 40 people in using the equipment and techniques specific to getting a horse out of danger.
Equine Rescue was one of three dozen organizations to receive grants ranging from $230 to $3,000.
Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, Western Horse Shows of Harford County and MD Mustangs Show, all from Harford County, also received grants from MHIB.
•••
If you want to help farmers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas you can do so by purchasing specially marked 24- and 30-can cases of Busch Light. Sales of the John Deere green cases of “For The Farmers” beer will provide funding to a non-profit that helps family farms in crisis in those states.
The beer, however, is being sold nationwide May 16 through July 3. Busch Light and John Deere are each pledging up to $100,000 to the cause.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.