The American Rescue Plan Act Section 1005 will mean debt relief to disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.
The notice of funding availability has been issued with payment to begin in early June. The USDA Farm Service Agency will manage the program aimed at socially disadvantaged farmers as identified by the Food, Agriculture Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990. Those who qualify could get up to 120% of their loan debt erased.
“USDA is recommitting itself to gaining the trust and confidence of America’s farmers and ranchers using a new set of tools provided in the American Rescue Plan to increase opportunity, advance equity and address systemic discrimination in USDA programs," said Tom Vilsack, US Agriculture Secretary.
Although farming only contributes about 10% of the total greenhouse emissions of the US economy, it can have an impact on climate change according to a study commissioned by the Farm Journal Foundation.
It's all about the right incentives say authors John Reilly with Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stephanie Mercier, senior policy advisor for the foundation. That includes the expansion of existing programs geared toward agricultural sustainability such as tax breaks, cost share and technical assistance.
"There is no shortage of solutions to help the U.S. agricultural industry fight climate change, but farmers need support to put these solutions into practice,” Mercier said. “Broadening access to government incentives and increased public investment in agricultural research will be crucial for the industry to become a sustainability success story.”
Suggestions include more capture of carbon in the soil, harvest biomass for clean fuels, increased efficiency of nitrogen fertilizer applications, methane digesters on larger scale livestock farms or the introduction of diet changes to lessen emissions.
The study indicates that several federally funded programs already in place more than a decade are underutilized because of the lag time for approval and lack of funding to meet demand including Conservation Stewardship (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentive Programs (EQIP).
The read the full report or a summary go to https://www.farmjournalfoundation.org/news
Cross Country Garden Club is looking for new members to join and share in the fun of making new friends and visiting new gardens around Cecil County and surrounding areas.
"We would be delighted if you would join us," said Pat Picard, a long time member.
The only requirement is that you love gardening of any kind.
"We visit different gardens and hold seasonal activities at members' homes," Picard said.
Past field trips have included wineries and orchards or hearing from speakers from the Extension Service including Cecil County Master Gardeners.
Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Call 410-287-2135 for more information on membership and activities.
University of Delaware Sea Grant and its Sustainable Coastal Communities Initiative are funding a "Mental Health First Aid" program. The next session is August 11 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Registration closes July 11. Coursework is designed for adults helping other adults in a time of mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Topics include risk factors, warning signs, and strategies. It's a two-part course with the first being a 2-hour self study. The second part can be completed virtually via a Zoom connection or live and in person.
For more information or to register go to https://www.pcsreg.com/mental-health-first-aid-training-august-2021
Those who complete the 8-hour course will get certification.
Chesapeake Gold Farms in North East is upping its game with the launch of a new web store Saturday to make ordering easier; especially for the customers they meet at Farmer's Markets.
Amanda Miller said folks can order online and pick up at the farm on Grove Miller Lane Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon or at the Havre de Grace Farmers Market; also Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon or the Poplar Hall Farmer's Market in Chesapeake City from 4 until 7 p.m. on Fridays.
Miller said the Chesapeake Gold Farms website is in the process of being rebuilt so she set up a QR code to send shoppers right to the web store.
"It's an easier platform," she said Wednesday. "When you check out you can specify where you want to pick up."
Cheeses and salami can be shipped, but the meats are frozen for transport to the farmer's markets.
"We'll bring the order right to the market of your choice with your name on it," Miller said. "We're hoping this is an easier process for us and the customer."
June 4 is the day for the Eastern Shore Farm Trucking Forum hosted by the Maryland Farm Bureau.
Crow Insurance Agency is the sponsor of the event, which runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Queen Anne's County 4-H Park in Centreville.
Presenting agencies include Maryland State Police, State Highway Administration and Motor Vehicle Administration, discussing issues important to the farming community. This is not only for the farmer but also the truck driver who must share the road.
It's free for Farm Bureau members, or $15 for non-members.
Go to the Eastern Shore Farm Trucking Forum event on the Maryland Farm Bureau Facebook page to register.
Baseball cards, vinyl records and other collectibles will be among the treasures to be had at Calvert Grange Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, Calvert Grange is holding its May fundraising Yard Sale to support the scholarship fund. Vendor spaces are still available for $20, $25 and $30.
Food and refreshments will also be sold and a Pampered Chef fundraiser inside will benefit the Grange.
For more information call 443-406-8505 or go to calvertgrange.org
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
