Fishing season is cranking up and Maryland Department of Natural Resources fishing experts say this is a great time to catch the invasive northern snakehead.
Highly aggressive, slippery, and a challenge to kill, snakeheads are also good eating. Even if there are no plans to eat your catches, Maryland law prohibits placing any snakeheads caught back into the water. These Asian fish are destroying habitatS and eating what native species rely on for food. Learn more about northern snakeheads at https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/pages/snakehead.aspx.
You may even win money with your snakehead catch. Up to 500 snakeheads have been tagged by DNR. The value of the tags range from $10 to $200.
Trophy Striped Bass season is now open but anglers will also find bluegill, flathead, channel and blue catfish as well as white perch on their hooks.
•••
University of Maryland Extension has launched a survey to determine the level of knowledge among the farm community of the services and resources available to deal with farm stress.
It’s a 10-question survey that can be taken online at https://tinyurl.com/2tykur2h. Those questions ask about awareness levels, willingness to share or seek the services personally. It’s an anonymous survey.
•••
Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation recently held a seminar at the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center aimed at helping teachers integrate ag into their curriculum.
“Let’s GRO a Nation” is a STEM-based program for elementary and middle schools that teaches how farming built the United States at its foundation. Participants took tours of Warwick Mushroom Farm, Kilby Dairy Farm and the museum and learned about various ag resources at the state and local level. At the conclusion these teachers were given $200 worth of classroom resources and a travel stipend.
MAEF will hold another Let’s GRO session in St. Mary’s County in July centered around the water. To get details go to maefonline.com .
•••
With help from Allan Myers Construction, 37 members of Octoraro Watershed Association conducted an Earth Day clean-up of the watershed April 15.
Splitting up into three groups at five locations, the volunteers collected 400 pounds of trash in Chester County and 1,100 pounds in Lancaster County.
“Picking up trash is not onerous when done with friendly and knowledgeable companions,” said OWA organizer Rupert Rossetti. “Conversation and laughter were plentiful, eagles and other birds were sighted.”
•••
Cecil County Master Gardeners start off the month by participating in St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market in North East May 5-6. They will have garden items for sale and will be raffling off a garden cart loaded with supplies.
Then, May 10, they will present a seminar on growing vegetables in containers, followed by a May 15 session called “How Safe Is Your Garden?”
To register for the May 10 seminar at North East branch library, 435 Mauldin Avenue, go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/master-gardener-series-growing-vegetables-containers.
For the May 15 seminar registration is at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe4YYj9D91xZSrGdC4U06dEihbH8dUX0Q9SttXsdJ_UsMEzFw/viewform. That program will be held at the Cecil County Administration building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton.
To learn more contact Doris Behnke at 410-996-5280.
•••
Cecil County School of Technology opens its greenhouses for spring starting May 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Closed Sunday, it will re-open May 8-13 from 10 a.m. until 2 at the school, 912 Appleton Road in Elkton. The students will be selling starter plants, hanging baskets, potted plants and more, including 4- to 6-inch Koi fish.
You can get a good look at their efforts at the Spring 2023 School Showcase May 6, which will also include a petting zoo and other demonstrations and sales to support the students.
•••
Take a Pasture Walk at Goose Hill Farm in Chestertown on May 31 with University of Maryland Extension, Natural Resource Conservation Service and Becky Davis from 6 until 8:30 p.m.
Learn how the farm at 10240 Augustine Herman Highway is managing and improving its pastures. There will also be a discussion of grazing management strategies for equine pasture systems.
This is a free program but pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/y7vjpszd.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
