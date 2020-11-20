News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Yes Virginia you can have a fresh, locally raised turkey this Thanksgiving but act fast!
Jade Farm in Chesapeake City and Rumbleway Farm in Conowingo have the bird that will be the star of your table. Rumbleway offers fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving and frozen for Christmas.
Support your local farms by purchasing their sweet potatoes, kale, and collards plus products including wine, cheese and eggs.
•••
Give the gift of food this year with a membership in the Priapi Gardens CSA.
Community Supported Agriculture gives your recipient a share of fresh, locally grown winter vegetables and herbs each week. You can also gift a spring or summer membership.
Through Dec. 1 Priapi Gardens at 5996 Augustine Herman Highway in Cecilton is offering a 10% discount on CSAs. You will even get a gift card for giving.
Call 410-275-9438 or go to https://priapigardens.com/
•••
Harford County has canceled its Harvest Festival, which had been set for Saturday at The Grove in Darlington.
The Grove is that county’s agriculture hub, which highlights not only established farms and practices but also supports new and emerging ideas. It’s located on Route 1 in what used to be Glen Echo Furniture.
•••
Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professionals is offering an online certification program for Level 1 training. Arborists, horticulturists, urban planners, foresters, and others involved in conservation and sustainable best practices should check out the certification.
There are three online sessions available; with the first being Dec. 1 or 8 from 9 a.m. until noon. Sessions are also scheduled for January and February.
After completing the online course there will be full-day field practicums. Go to https://cblpro.org to register and get more information. Use the coupon code BMPDAVE for a $50 discount. Scholarships are also available. Send an email to katie@cblpro.org for RISE scholarship information.
•••
Are you a soil nerd? The Natural History Society of Maryland is offering an online program entitled ”The Language of Soils, The Poetry of Life” Dec. 10 from 7-8 p.m.
Learn about the soil and the stories it can tell with soil scientists Jonathan Moy, Mary Gumerov and Dyani Frye.
Go to www.marylandnature.org to learn more or to register. While the lecture is free a $5 donation is being requested.
•••
Would your kitchen pass an inspection for food borne illness? The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension is offering a free course on safe food handling, preparation and cooking Nov. 19 from noon until 1 p.m.
Learn how to calibrate a meat thermometer, proper hand washing techniques and how to safely defrost foods.
Register for the virtual class at https://www.pcsreg.com/would-your-kitchen-pass-a-food-safety-inspection-by-zoom. Once registration is complete a link to the Zoom conference will be emailed.
•••
Dairy producers have until Dec. 11 to enroll in the 2021 Safety Net. This is a USDA program that helps farmers manage economic risk brought on by changes in dairy prices and commodities.
Dairy Margin Coverage was part of the 2018 Farm Bill.
“2020 has been a challenging year for agricultural producers, and we don’t know yet what the next year will bring,” said Farm Services Agency Administrator Richard Fordyce. “Dairy producers should definitely consider coverage for 2021 as even the slightest drop in the margin can trigger payments.”
The national news was full of stories showing farmers being forced to dump truckloads of milk when the pandemic shut down much of the market for dairy products, including schools and restaurants.
Producers should start by contacting the FSA office in Elkton at 410-398-4411 or go to the FSA website for details and an application.
•••
Firearms hunting season begins Nov. 28 in Cecil County and runs through Dec. 12.
“The two-week firearms season remains our most popular season with deer hunters,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “It is a long-standing tradition for many of our hunters to get together with family and friends during these two weeks to pursue one of their favorite pastimes. The resulting harvest of approximately 30,000 deer contributes significantly to managing the state’s healthy deer population.”
Look for hunters in bright fluorescent vests waiting for the perfect shot across large farm fields and forested areas.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources has its Guide to Hunting & Trapping available now that gives all the information on licensing, seasons and bag limits.
Greg Copenhaver at Sarge’s Bait & Tackle in Elkton said they have gear in stock but little ammo. All that the store on Augustine Herman Highway ordered in May went quickly.
Sarge’s will be open starting Nov. 28 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you'd like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
