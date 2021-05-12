Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center is poised to open its doors to the public next month.
There was a sneak preview Wednesday for officials of Cecil County and Maryland as well as Cecil County Public Schools.
The center is located on Appleton Road in Elk Mills and shares the campus of the Cecil County School of Technology.
Jeffrey Lawson, superintendent of the schools, said he sees the center becoming part of the curriculum.
“I think it’s a great idea to bring some of our students through in a field trip setting,” Lawson said after touring the buildings, which include living displays, vintage and antique farm technology and a classroom. “Here they can experience and learn more about the local community.”
Mel Bacon, executive director and a retired teacher, also sees tremendous potential and sees children being introduced to the bygone era of Cecil County.
“If we can get kids coming in here ... and learn the ‘then and now,’ and what it took to get to church on a Sunday morning,” Bacon said.
He came to that realization in conversation with the late Edith Kilby. She told him when she was a child it meant milking and cows, feeding the animals, hooking horses up to the wagon and a long ride to the closest church. “We could play a vital role in helping kids understand.”
Nearly 25 years in the making, The Cecil County Farm Museum added “Regional Agricultural Center” to its name last year and, in spite of the pandemic, worked on building and setting up the center.
“June 19 is our Annual Spring Show and public opening,” said Matt Stauffer, president of the board of directors.
However Stauffer said to look for a full scale celebration with a ribbon cutting in October. To further its evolution what was once known as The Apple Butter Festival has been rebranded as Heritage Day.
“When we get open we want to have an event every month to draw people in,” Stauffer said.
Look for activities, classes and speaker series featuring staff from Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Wilmington.
“We want to host events and educate today’s generation and beyond,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer reviewed what the property looked like when the lease was signed in 2015 and its evolution to what is planned to become a regional destination.
That evolution included removing decaying buildings and turning what was long ago a working dairy barn into a classroom. Bacon showed the group an old black and white photo and pointed out that where chairs were lined up Wednesday morning is where troughs once were in place to catch cow manure.
“We spent over $250,000 of our own money,” Stauffer said, adding it was collected through fundraising and private donations.
They recently received money from the Maryland General Assembly and also received some funds through the Rural Maryland and Upper Shore Regional Councils.
The barn is now the Learning Center and Rural Life Display and a brand new pole barn is the Rural Heritage Display building.
Stauffer also used the opportunity to pitch for broader county representation on the board of directors and membership in general.
“We want to expand membership to the southern end of the county,” he said. “We need people to get involved and help us get the word out.”
If that sounds like you contact CCFMRAC through its website at https://www.ccfarmmuseum.org/
•••
The Maryland 5-Star set for October in the brand new $20 million dollar complex at Fair Hill, will have a $300,000 purse for the inaugural event and fans in the stands.
Horses and athletes will compete for the money. In addition, the U.S. Equestrian Federation has ponied in $25,000 in prize money for the Eventing National Championship.
Also, a limited number of spectators were allowed at a competition held earlier this month and a decision may be coming for future events held after June 1.
“While we remain focused on monitoring health and safety protocols for our event, we are excited to see that the conditions continue to improve here in Maryland, and that events are beginning to open up,” Fair Hill Organizing Committee co-chairs Mike Gill and Michael Hankin said in a prepared statement. “We are looking forward to producing an inaugural Maryland 5 Star that will provide a top-class experience for our competitors, as well as our spectators.”
Terry Haseltine agreed that the presence of spectators would be welcome at the 5-Star and Fair Hill.
“The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill will be one of the highlights during the fall giving people something to look forward to, and something new to experience,” the president of The Sport Corp said. “We are excited to showcase the new Fair Hill Special Event Zone for the first time and produce an event that our state can be proud of.”
•••
Flying Plow Farm is just about to start its summer Community Supported Agriculture season, which runs from May 23 through Nov. 20. Vegetable and cheese shares for 2021 are still available but you have less than a week to get signed up. At Flying Plow you can customize the size of your share depending on your household needs.
Go to https://flyingplowfarm.com/ to learn more about the farm on Charles Johnson Farm Lane in Rising Sun or to sign up for CSA.
•••
The first license-free fishing day in Maryland is June 5. That means nobody needs a license to fish in the state’s tidal and non-tidal waters.
A second free fishing day is June 12. There’s a third on July 4.
If you cannot wait there are three places in Cecil County where one can fish at any time without a license; Charlestown’s Stone Wharf at the corner of Conestoga and Water Streets, North East Community Park, and Ice House Park in Perryville. Free fishing is also available at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace and in Chestertown from the Route 213 Bridge over the Chester River.
•••
By the way, you did not miss the first Beekeeper’s session at the Patsy DuPont Farm. Alisa Webb with Cecil Land Trust says last Saturday’s inaugural class got rained out so it will be held this Sunday from 11:30-1:30 at the farm on Blake Road north of Elkton. It will be led by Brad Luff with the Susquehanna Beekeeper’s Association.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
