Even though the Cecil County Fair as a whole is not happening, many parts are still going forward such as the 4-H livestock competitions and the Miss Cecil County and Jr Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau contests.
With the absence of admission money at the gate the fair board of directors launched a fundraiser to provide the cash awards for the 4-H winners.
Don Moore, president of the fair board, announced the sale of bulk chicken, frozen in 10-pound packages, at $1 per pound or less.
“It gives us the opportunity to make a couple of bucks, it rewards the 4-Hers for their hard work, and it’s quality chicken at a good price,” Moore said, calling it a “win-win-win.”
The chicken comes from Mountaire Farms, which has locations in Millington and Ridgely, Md. and Harrington, Del.
Leg quarters are sold in a 40-pound case lot for $20 and whole, boneless, skinless chicken breasts are sold in a 40-pound case lot for $40.
“Different non-profits have done this on the lower shore,” he said of the profitable fundraiser.
The deadline to order is July 28. Orders are taken online only at cecilcountyfair.org/chickensale
Orders must be picked up between 8 a.m. and noon at the Cecil County Fairgrounds.
“Anything not picked up will be donated to a food program in the county,” Moore said. “We’ll divvy it up between several in the county.”
•••
Meanwhile, the Cecil County Farm Bureau will host the 2020 Miss Cecil County and Jr Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau contests Sunday at 2 p.m. at Fairwinds Farm & Stables, 41 Tailwinds Lane in North East.
Another casualty of COVID-19, the contest featuring young ladies in competition to represent the county, and in the case of Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau, to advance to the Miss Maryland Agriculture contest at the Maryland State Fair, is usually held the first weekend of the fair on Sunday afternoon.
The public is invited to attend.
•••
The University of Maryland Extension is offering an 8-part series of health-based educational webinars geared toward those 50 and older.
Fresh Conversations begins July 29 at 11 a.m. with the topic “Should You Worry About Vitamin D?” The Aug. 12 topic is “Lower Your Stroke Risk.” The final webinar is Nov. 4 and will address “Eating Out and Eating Healthier Just Got Easier.”
Register in advance to get the link to join each webinar. (See the attached flier for each link) These will not be recorded for later access.
•••
Calvert Grange is hosting a Yard Sale this Saturday to support Grange Agriculture Scholarship. You can get a table for your own sales or come shop from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
An indoor table is $20. If you bring a large vehicle
For more information contact Karen Cline at 443-406-6456.
There will be another Yard Sale Aug. 29.
•••
“Hope’s Legacy,” a movie filmed in part at Fairwinds Farm & Stables in North East in 2019, will be shown at Fairwinds Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. It’s a premiere and a fundraiser event for City Ranch, Inc., Baltimore’s horse riding program, and Starlight Children’s Foundation, which helps hospitalized children.
This is a reschedule, from the April premiere that had to be postponed. The DBM Films production stars Dyan Cannon, Taylor Lyons and Allen Williamson. Lizzie is the central figure, determined to win at equine eventing and love.
Tickets are $18 for general seating and $125 for the VIP party including a meet and greet with the cast and crew, a gift bag, VIP reception and VIP seating. There are some free tickets available for children 10 and under.
To get tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hopes-legacy-premiere-screening-at-fairwinds-farm-tickets-73598624467
•••
There is still time to register for the 4-H Livestock Sale, which, like pretty much everything else, is virtual this year. Instead of gathering inside the Stafford Pavilion during the Cecil County Fair the fair board of directors will. host it online at cecilcountyfair.org. Bidding opens at noon July 31 and ends at noon Aug. 1.
Beef, goats, lambs, rabbits, chickens and ducks will be sold. Once you place your initial bid continue to check the site and make sure your bid is still in the lead.
To register as a bidder send an email to auction@cecilcountyfair.org
•••
If you are looking for fresh organic produce at a bargain price you need to get on the list to receive the Priapi Gardens email every Monday. In the email you will get access to the 6-for-$20 deal. That’s six different vegetables from the farm at 5996 Augustine Herman Highway in Cecilton for $20. This means paying $3.33 for each vegetable instead of $4.
Go to PriapiGardens.com to sign up.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
