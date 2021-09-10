News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The Maryland State Fair ended Monday....or did it?
Now through Saturday night is “An Affair After the Fair,” which is a miniature version of the event billed as The 12 Best Days of Summer. Admission is free at the fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. To park at the fairgrounds the cost is $10. Free parking is available at the Deereco Road Park & Ride.
Like they do at the Cecil County Fair, Degeller Attractions is offering a ride-all-rides wristband for one price. You can also enjoy games, food and other fun.
Friday’s “Affair After the Fair” runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday. The fun begins at noon and includes a 4-H Dog Show followed by an Agility Demonstration in the Cow Palace. From 5 until 9 p.m. enjoy the Classic and Muscle Cars Under the Stars on the racetrack infield.
•••
The Chester County Balloon Festival is Sept. 10-12 at Willowdale Steeplechase Grounds in Kennett Square, Pa.
This is a fundraiser to benefit the Chester County Hero Fund benefiting first responders and local community groups serving youth.
Tickets are $20 per person for adults, $10 for kids 6-12. Enjoy zip lining, bungee jumping, mechanical bull riding, and trampoline fun along with the Wine, Beer & Cheer Garden and music. Bands include Sweetpill, Lizdelise and Koof.
At 6 p.m. Saturday a large American flag balloon will take flight in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. At 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights will be the balloon glow. (All weather permitting)
Friday from 4:30 until 8:30 p.m. the kids can meet Stubby from the American Helicopter Museum.
•••
The war is on against the spotted lantern fly, a non-native invasive insect that is found everywhere in Cecil County and has already done untold damage in neighboring Chester and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania.
Maryland Department of Agriculture has a new system in place where anyone can report SLF sightings. Right now these pests are in their adult stages in which they mate and lay egg masses. While the females prefer tree of heaven (another non-native species used by landscapers in large numbers) egg masses can also be found on flat, vertical surfaces including outdoor furniture, stones and vehicles. Look for what appears to be dried mud or putty. These egg masses can hold 30 to 50 nymphs.
Spotted lantern flies damage fruit and vegetable crops and trees by sucking out fluids or disrupting photosynthesis by its sooty secretions that coat the areas where they congregate.
To report sitings of SLF go to the new MDA website where you will be asked where you saw the insects, approximate numbers and photos if available. That site is https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/pages/spotted-lantern-fly.aspx
•••
There’s an art exhibit starting Sept. 18 at Cecil College’s Elkton Station that the artist hopes will shake up all who attend.
“I’m trying to use art to make a statement,” said Dominic “Nic” Galloro, a Havre de Grace resident who has been an artist most of his 65 years.
His show is entitled ”Microplastics” and it shows how the trash we toss today is polluting not only the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay but also our bodies. Galloro, who volunteers with Citizens Against Trash, has assembled 16 pieces of art with the garbage he has collected.
“The main wall is floating plastic that shows the viewer fish with bellies full of plastic bits,” he said. He said all plastic breaks down eventually and those tiny pieces — 5 micrograms — end up embedded in people and other animals. He spent more than a year making the pieces with discarded Venetian blinds, vegetable netting bags, milk jugs and six-pack holsters.
“I want people to reflect on the waste they generate and encourage them to cut down on their use of plastics,” Galloro said. That means buying milk in cardboard cartons, using cloth totes for groceries and avoiding single-use containers.
Galloro hopes people will entertained, but more importantly, educated about the choices made daily.,
“I want them to think about what’s going out the door, what’s going in the water and the ground and what’s going into our bodies,” he said.
Microplastics runs through Nov. 18. An opening reception is set for Oct. 1 at Elkton Station, located at 107 Railroad Avenue. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
•••
Fair Hill Nature Center is holding its inaugural Fun Run Fox Trot 5K and 1 Mile Walk/Run Sept. 25 to raise funds for the center located on the grounds of Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
Offering classroom and public educational opportunities for more than 30 years, Fair Hill Nature Center is holding the fundraiser to support its many programs in environmental stewardship. The center’s programs are part of the curriculum in Cecil County Public Schools and other schools in the region.
Sponsorships are being sought to support the fundraiser. For as little as $100 a business or individual can get involved. Those donating $1,000 will be listed prominently on the race T-shirt and get a 12-by-12 foot vendor space on site among other amenities. The deadline for becoming a sponsor is Sept. 14.
The race begins at 9 a.m. Registration through Sept. 23 is $25. Register at races2run.com
•••
Good news from the Maryland Departments of the Environment and Natural Resources with the announcement that record numbers of eels passed through the Conowingo Dam.
More than a half million American eels carrying baby mussels made passage above the dam thanks to the lift at the dam operated by Exelon Generation. This means a cleaner Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay according to MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles.
“More eels and mussels mean cleaner water as part of our holistic approach to Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay restoration and resiliency,” said Grumbles. “In the years to come, we can expect even greater results, because of the state-imposed requirement on Exelon to add another eel ramp and to invest millions of dollars to increase the number of water-cleansing mussels that the eels carry with them as they go.”
Larval mussels attach to the gills of eels and other fish to ride upstream where they will drop into the substrate and proceed to filter the water. The large numbers of eels sent above the dam indicates more of this watershed cleaning work will be accomplished.
Jeanne Haddaway-Ricco, DNR secretary, called this a milestone.
“The program also underscores Maryland’s commitment to natural solutions that filter our waterways such as freshwater mussel propagation,” Haddaway-Riccio said.
The catch of 537,182 eels passed the record set in 2013, which was 293,141 passing through the lifts.
•••
The Institute for Local Self Reliance is offering a Sept. 14 webinar on farm use composting from noon until 1:30.
The cost to attend is $20. Learn the ins-and-outs of on-the-farm composting from industry experts including Ellen Polishuk, biological farming consultant, educator, and co-author of Start Your Farm. Polishuk will give you all the dirt on adding composting t your operation, the feasibility, equipment and other costs and benefits.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/k8n3sn4 to register. For more about the Institute for Local Self Reliance check out ILSR.org
•••
Calvert Grange is looking for new members and wants to invite anyone interested to attend the monthly meetings.
"We meet the third Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m.," said Eleanor Cline, a long-time member of the grange on Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Calvert Grange has been in existence since 1953 helping the agriculture community and all involved. That includes 4-H, offering scholarships and sharing its hall with the community for fundraisers, private gatherings and other events.
"Anyone 14 and older can join and you do not need to be a farmer," Cline said.
Membership has its privileges, she said, noting it brings with it discounts on all sorts of things including medical, travel, insurance and retail.
For more information on all that Calvert Grange has to offer check out their website at https://www.calvertgrange.com/ or attend the next meeting Sept. 15.
