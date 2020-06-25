News from the fields, farms and beyond…
There’s activity this weekend at Fair Hill International with Cross Country Schooling.
Like everything else in Cecil County the premiere equestrian facility north of Elkton has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result many events had been canceled. However the board of FHI announced Wednesday that this event, running from June 27 and June 30, will go on as scheduled.
Pre-registration is mandatory. Go online to fairhillinternational.com. Class size is limited. The cost is $50 per horse.
Saturday class runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday’s class is from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. For more information call 410-398-2111.
Any changes due to weather will be posted on the FHI Facebook page.
Upcoming events include DerbyCross July 25 and Aug. 15, Recognized Horse Trials Aug. 8-9 and Unrecognized Starter Horse Trials Sept. 5. This is all dependent on the status of the pandemic.
•••
It’s not too late to get your green thumb growing.
University of Maryland Extension Master Gardeners in Cecil County will host two Zoom sessions on Container Gardening. Choose the date and time that works best for you to learn about the correct soils, which plants will work best, designs, watering, fertilizing and other vital information for your success.
Session 1 is June 27 at 10 a.m. On June 29 at 6 p.m. the session is repeated for another audience.
It’s a free program but pre-registration is required. Go to the Cecil County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
•••
Mail-in registration begins July 1 for Maryland’s Cover Crop Program through the Department of Agriculture. This program offers farmers cost-share assistance with seed, labor and equipment costs associated with planting cover crops. Cover crops help farmers keep their soil in place and also helps balance the nutrients with the overarching goal of protecting the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed.
“To help ensure the health and safety of our farmers and local soil conservation district staff, we have switched to a mail-in registration process for this year’s cover crop sign-up,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “As we continue to safely reopen the state, it is important for Maryland farmers to know they can continue to count on the department for assistance in protecting valuable water and soil resources.”
Those who participated last year should have already received a packet for this year’s enrollment. Those who need the application can go to the MDA website at www.mda.maryland.gov.
Applications must be postmarked between July 1 and July 17 to be accepted for consideration.
•••
If you still want to do “pick-your-own” strawberries go to Facebook and look up Cochran’s Bees and Berries at 750 North St. Augustine Road in Chesapeake City. Weather and growth permitting you can pick the sweet, red berries by the pound to take home.
Make sure you also check out the raw honey for sale.
•••
Requests for grant proposals are being accepted through July 6 for the Farms and Families Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program. This is a program that helps farm markets make produce available to families and individuals who are enrolled in various food assistance programs in Maryland including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
Grant awards will run from $25,000 to $100,000 each to be spent from Aug. 3, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
There are limits to how much of the money can be spent on such things as training and outreach.
The goal is to double the amount of money that can be spent by recipients on fresh fruits and vegetables while at the same time helping farmers increase their revenue.
More information on the Farms and Families Program is available at mda.maryland.gov
•••
The chief of the Stormwater Management Division of the Cecil County Department of Public Works has another title: Chair of the Maryland State Soil Conservation Committee.
Van Funk was elected recently by voting members to lead the group in its advisory capacity to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
A county employee since 2006, he became chief of the division 10 years later. Funk has been part of the Cecil Soil Conservation District board also since 2006 and has been on the board he now leads since 2019.
His four year term began June 18 and he can run for a second term. The committee has 11 members, breaking down the state by region for representation, as well as members from Maryland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources, University of Maryland Extension, Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts and the Agricultural Commission.
Overall Funk said his goal is to build partnerships and avoid pointing fingers to lay blame, saying everyone has a stake in stormwater management.
“We’re all part of the problem,” he said.
(Cecil Whig reporter Jacqueline Covey contributed to this story)
•••
Saying there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted to humans from food or food packaging, the US Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration have issued a joint statement regarding chinks in the global food supply chain.
Sonny Purdue, secretary of the USDA and Stephen M Hahn, MD, commissioner of the FDA, said in spite of the science other countries are restricting exports because of the virus.
“Efforts by some countries to restrict global food exports related to COVID-19 transmission are not consistent with the known science of transmission,” the statement reads.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.