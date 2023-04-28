News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Equine Rescue Ambulance Fair Hill Division recently conducted a training session for mounted police units from Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police, Ocean City, Md. and Philadelphia Police as well as Delmarva Equine veterinarians and vet techs.
Jo Anne Bashore and Heather Miller taught basic large animal rescue techniques and ran through hands on scenarios to gain skills needed in the field. Kent County Special Ops demonstrated the equine rescue tripod.
ERA is a non-profit, all volunteer organization based in Elkton. In 2022, they responded to 25 emergency calls including horses hit by cars, trapped and also emergency transports to the New Bolton Center in Kennett Square, Pa.
•••
Small scale and urban farms are invited to take part in the Maryland Department of Agriculture Small Farm Acreage Cover Crop Program. Like the large scale cover crop programs, this program encourages farmers working less than 10 acres to also plant cover crops to protect and improve their soil.
The deadline to apply is May 26. Assistance grants are capped at $1,500.
“Small-scale and urban farmers play a major role in growing fresh, healthy food for local communities,” said Maryland Department Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The Department is excited to provide these essential growers with conservation grants that promote healthy farming practices that support local food production. I encourage all eligible growers to apply for our small farm cover crop grants during the open enrollment period.”
Contact Bill Tharpe, program administrator, 410-841-5869 to get details and enrollment information.
•••
Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford, Pa., has won a $75,000 grant from the Susquehanna River Basin Commission for a dredge project of its irrigation pond. The club was one of 23 SRBC recipients, with the average consumptive use mitigation grant coming in at $268,000. Wyncote, owned by Penn-View, Inc., is planning to remove four feet of sediment from the pond.
•••
The deadline for the Class A CDL grant from Maryland Grain Producers Association is May 5. This is a reimbursement grant that covers the cost of the training up to $1,500 for a MGPA member, family or employee.
An application is available at https://tinyurl.com/2zypjnm4.
Winners will be confirmed June 1 and announced at the July 27 Maryland Commodity Classic.
•••
Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on a number of draft fishing regulations.
One proposal is the prohibition of the use of sportfish as bait, either live or as cut bait. This includes striped bass, largemouth and smallmouth bass, walleye, pike and pickerel.
However, DNR is also considering allowing anglers to have up to two pounds of cut bait in their possession while fishing for catfish. The goal here is to increase the number of invasive catfish being caught; blue and flathead.
Those who fish for snakeheads with a crossbow or bow and arrow currently must be 100 feet from other humans. Acknowledging that night fishing in small creeks is popular, DNR is considering lowering the safety limit to 50 feet but adding houses to the language of the regulation.
Another proposal would add Juneteenth to the list of federal holidays on which commercial crabbers may begin their work an hour earlier than on other days within the catch season. This would give time to increase their catch to meet holiday demand.
Clarification of crab pot limits is proposed to assure that commercial crabbers have no more than 300 pots in the water at any one time.
To see all the proposals or to comment go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/pages/regulations/changes.aspx.
•••
Recognizing the threat to agriculture and the state’s economy, the Maryland Departments of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Health are joining forces to host a Deer Summit May 11 at the Ag Department, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis.
“This is an opportunity to discuss issues, and work toward meaningful solutions,” said MDA Secretary Kevin Atticks. The event is free and open to the public but registration in advance is required. Go to mda.maryland.gov.
Presentations will come from state agencies, the Maryland Farm Bureau, Farmers & Hunters Feeding the Hungry, University of Maryland and other stakeholders concerned about the overpopulation of deer.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
