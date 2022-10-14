News from the fields, farms and beyond…
This is the time of year to be on the hunt for spotted lantern fly egg masses.
Like the insects themselves, officials with the Maryland Department of Agriculture urge people to destroy the masses, which resemble a smear of grayish-brown putty.
Females began laying eggs this month. These clusters of 30- to 50-eggs will begin to hatch in late April and the first generation of nymphs will emerge. SLF is an invasive species that came from Asia. It has destroyed thousands of acres of crops in neighboring Chester and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania and was first found in Cecil County in 2018.
For more information including photos helpful in identifying egg masses go to https://mda.maryland.gov/plants-pests/Pages/spotted-lantern-fly.aspx.
•••
Hannimal Farm holds its first ever Fall Fest Oct. 22 from noon until 5 p.m. at the farm, 2172 East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
Admission is $3 per person with children 2 and younger getting in free. There will be lots of activities included. For an additional $4 each take a hayride or a pony cart ride. Tractor rides are $5 per person and must be booked in advance due to limited seating. There will be plenty of vendors selling candy, clothing, food and beer.
To get tickets and tractor rides or for more information go to https://tinyurl.com/ypkb8vya.
•••
AgCareers.com is offering a $1,000 “Feed Your Future” scholarship to a student enrolled in a US college pursuing a field in agriculture.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. A winner will be selected Dec. 1.
To apply go to AgCareers.com.
•••
Maryland Department of Natural Resources is promoting a new guide to help recent graduates and those looking to change careers decide if conservation is the right path.
An online guide contains four chapters that help seekers determine if conservation is a good fit, and which avenue within conservation is a good choice. The guide looks at jobs requiring two- and four-year degrees as well as those which require no degree, and spells out needed skill-sets. Lastly, the guide leads a person through the application process.
Interested? Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/pgc/Pages/Why-a-Conservation-Career.aspx.
•••
The Manure Transport Program is in search of farm fields suitable for winter storage of fertilizer. Farmers and manure brokers could get reimbursed up to $28 per ton. There’s also a Haul Now, Apply Later Fast-Track option and a Standard option.
There are also grant programs available for haulers.
The soil content and vegetation presence at the time of application is factored into the program benefits. Go to https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/manure_management.aspx for all the details.
•••
American Mushroom Institute in Avondale, Pa. has changed its name to American Mushroom.
“Similar to our members, our name is our brand,” said Rachel Roberts, president of American Mushroom. “This rebrand helps us identify ourselves and the industry when working with our advocacy partners in Washington, D.C., educating audiences about mushrooms and the mushroom industry.”
American Mushroom is a voluntary trade organization, which represents approximately 95% of mushroom growers, processors and marketers in the US.
•••
Those who already have that 2023 calendar or planner should make note that Jan. 26 is the 2023 Winter Agronomy Meeting. More details to come.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.