Cecil Land Trust and Cecil Soil Conservation is hosting an Open House Wednesday to tout the benefits of cover crops.
Ag Day is from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Fair View Farm, also known as the DuPont Farm, 592 Blake Road north of Elkton.
Alisa Webb, CLT executive coordinator, said the public is welcome to come and learn about cover crops but also visit other displays to learn about beekeeping and other elements beneficial to agriculture.
While aimed at farmers, Webb said Ag Day at the DuPont Farm is a great opportunity to learn about drone technology, stream buffers, restoration and more.
Visitors will also get to meet with ag-related vendors.
Speaking of the DuPont Farm, that’s also the start and end point of the 2021 Cycle For Cecil, a benefit for Cecil Land Trust. The ride is Saturday morning.
Those who are bicycle riders can choose either a 15- , 35- , or 60-mile ride along Cecil County’s scenic routes.
“It’s a COVID-friendly event with staggered start times,” Webb said.
Snacks, water and Gatorade will be available at five designated rest stops along the marked route. Webb said those green arrows are environmentally friendly and will dissolve in a few days.
Those who take on the longest route will travel through Port Deposit, which means coming up the hill known to triathletes as “Heart Attack Hill” on Route 222 coming out of town.
“I worry about my car getting up that hill,” Webb said.
Register online before Saturday for $30 or walk in for $35 that morning. Go to cecillandtrust.org for advance registration.
“We have a large group so far,” Webb said of the 137 riders signed up by Wednesday. “One group of riders...the youngest is 73 and the oldest is 82.”
As they ride, Webb urges the cyclists to note the signs along the route designating farm land which is protected from development thanks in part to the efforts of Cecil Land Trust.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center is hosting its Antique, Classic and Garden Tractor Pull Saturday at their home, 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
No prizes, no payouts; this is just for bragging rights and fun according to organizers.
To compete pullers have to be members and pay the $15 entry fee. Memberships are $10 for an individual and $20 for a family.
Pulling starts at 10 a.m. To register and to learn more about each tractor class go the the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center website at ccfarmmuseum.org
•••
Anyone interested in incorporating animals into their agri-tainment or education curriculum should consider an April 28 virtual seminar entitled “Animal Welfare in Education Farm Settings.”
Farm Based Education Network is hosting the 3 p.m. webinar from Hillside Farms in Pennsylvania. Suzanne Kapral, the farm’s director of development and marketing, will lead the discussion.
Registration at farmbasededucation.org/ gets you the link to the seminar.
•••
This is the time of year when farm equipment is sharing the road with passenger cars and motorcycles. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is urging everyone to share the road and for motorists to observe safety rules and use extra caution and patience.
These pieces of equipment travel around 25 miles per hour and can be wider than a typical lane, so even if pulled over as far right as possible, they can still block both lanes.
In a statement from MDA, motorists are reminded that some of these farm vehicles need to execute wide turns so look for hand signals in addition to lights. Traffic rules apply regardless of what you happen to be passing, according to MDA.
“If a farmer cannot pull off to the side of the road, but you feel you must pass, be sure you can do so safely. If you must enter the oncoming lane of traffic, do not pass unless you can clearly see ahead of both you and the farm equipment. If there are any curves or hills ahead that may block your view or the view of oncoming vehicles, do not pass. Do not pass if you are in a designated “No Passing Zone” or within 100 feet of any intersection, railroad grade crossing, bridge, elevation structure, or tunnel.”
Farmers are being urged to avoid taking such equipment on the road during high traffic periods and to make sure the orange “slow moving vehicle” triangle is in place and that all lights are in working order.
The Maryland Soybean Board has an online educational flier available at findmedriving.com where you can introduce yourself to SAM. (Slow down, Assess your situation, Move with caution.)
•••
Check your mailbox for the National Agriculture Classification Survey 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is being sent to farms and farm operations around Cecil County from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The survey is due back by May 3. More than 630,000 surveys were mailed.
“The NACS shows the breadth of American agriculture and helps to ensure we get a complete count of farms and ranches in the upcoming agriculture census,” said NACS Census and Survey Division Director Barbara Rater. “Every response matters. Even if a recipient believes the survey does not apply to them, we ask that they respond online to at least the initial screening questions.”
The survey is conducted every 5 years. Those who did not get the 2017 survey, and felt excluded, should go to https://www.agcounts.usda.gov/static/get-counted.html to be added.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you'd like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
