AgriCulture; COVID grants, Perryville farmers Market begins, BOLO spotted lantern fly

The US Department of Agriculture recently launched a $16 billion aid program for farmers impacted by the pandemic. While the program does not close until Aug. 28, the funds will be disbursed on a first come-first served basis so the sooner one applies the better.
Those considered eligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program include growers of fruits and vegetables, contract growers, privately owned aquaculture operations, non-specialty crops including grains, wool and dairy.
Go to https://sustainableagriculture.net/blog/covid-cfap-signup/?emci=7c006a70-8f9b-ea11-86e9-00155d03b5dd&emdi=5e5a9280-499c-ea11-86e9-00155d03b5dd&ceid=2014842&mc_cid=851a087946&mc_eid=96c3e9f733 for complete details before applying.
•••
COVID-19 leaves nothing untouched including the farm community. The University of Maryland Agriculture Law Education Initiative offers continual online coursework on various topics specific to the Ag community.
Food Safety Fridays happen the third Friday of each month from noon until 1 p.m. Learn about risk assessments and produce safety rules.
By going to http://umaglaw.org/legal-resources/covid-19-resources/ you can also take advantage of past programs and learn about labor issues, contracts, estate planning and other topics important but affected by the virus.
•••
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has established the 2020-2021 migratory game bird hunting season. Beginning Sept. 1 with the resident Canada geese and mourning dove season, hunters will have opportunities to bag duck, migratory Canada goose, teal and other wild fowl.
Hunters will be lining up good locations, which could mean farm fields and ponds.
Youth and Veteran Hunt Days are in November and February.
•••
Perryville’s Farmers Market reopens for the season Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Lower Ferry Park on Roundhouse Drive and Broad Street. Browse the vendors offering locally grown or produced foods including vegetables, fruits, cheeses and spirits.
To become a vendor go to https://www.perryvillemd.org/economic-development/pages/farmers-market The cost is $35 for the season.
The market runs every Friday through October
•••
The 2020 schedule for Agriculture Pesticide Container Recycling starts June 5 at Scarboro Landfill in Street, Md. and June 12 at Nicholson Transfer Facility in Chestertown. These are the closest sites to Cecil County.
All containers must be made of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and be thoroughly rinsed or pressure washed. The container must have held an EPA-approved material such as a pesticide, adjuvant or crop oil. Stained containers are acceptable. No lids or booklets can be recycled. Containers 30 gallons or larger must be broken down. Containers 55 gallons and larger must be recycled by contacting Maryland Department of Agriculture first.
•••
For those who need it the University of Maryland Extension is offering online coursework for the private applicator recertification. Those who were unable to attend a course during the renewal cycle can get set up by going to https://extension.umd.edu/sites/extension.umd.edu/files/_docs/Asynchronous%20On-Line%20PAT%20Recertification%20Course%20&%20Attendance%20Form%202020%20Myers.pdf
Meanwhile there is also an opportunity to get continuing education credits online as well for nutrient management. A list of the courses available for farmers and certified nutrient management consultants can be found at https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/asynchronous.aspx
•••
If you see a small black insect about the size of a tick, but with white spots on its back, kill it according to the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
This is the time of year when the dreaded spotted lantern fly is in its nymph or instar stage and will begin its destructive mission on Cecil County farms and orchards.
Spotted lantern fly is another foreign invasive species that has already ravaged large areas of Pennsylvania, damaging fruit and vegetable crops and certain grain and tree species. More than 70 plant and tree species are at risk. The nymphs have already been spotted in Fair Hill, which is also where the insect was first discovered in Cecil County last year.
Anyone that finds the spotted lantern fly should kill it and contact the Cecil County Extension Office in Elkton, 410-996-5280, and report the location.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
