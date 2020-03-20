News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The Maryland Department of Agriculture has ruled that farms and farmer’s markets are considered essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday the agency released a list of businesses that will be allowed to remain open and operating.
*Agricultural equipment sales and service
*Agricultural supply businesses
*Animal feed supply and distribution
*Farms
*Farmers markets and food banks
*Feed mills
*Food and meat processors and manufacturers, including bakeries, etc.
*Food safety laboratories and inspectors
*Greenhouses and nurseries
*Grocery delivery services
*Pet food manufacturers and distributors
*Retailers, including grocery stores
*Seafood industry (crabbers, watermen, processors, etc.)
*Transportation, distribution and suppliers
*Veterinary services and supplies
With restaurants reduced to drive through or delivery only and executive orders from Gov. Larry Hogan that closed schools, theaters, casinos, and other large centers of activity there was concern over whether these roadside stands and farmers markets would be allowed to operate.
Sarah Ryder, co-owner of Flying Plow Farm on C. Johnson Road in Rising Sun was relieved to know the decision had been made.
“Yes I am relieved to know the Maryland Department of Agriculture thinks we are essential,” Ryder said. At Flying Plow Farm they operate organically growing vegetables and livestock and selling the fruits of those labors year round. “We’re going to be here producing food no matter what.”
•••
Joe Bartenfelder, secretary of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is joining with other state officials in the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that work is being done to preserve the food chain, producers and suppliers.
“We are in uncharted territory that may require some creativity and flexibility, but that is nothing new for Maryland farmers and growers,” Bartenfelder said in a statement issued at mda.maryland.gov. “I am confident that our department, the agriculture community and allied industries will continue working together to overcome any obstacles we may face as we head toward planting season.”
Bartenfelder said all aspects of the state’s food chain would get assistance.
”As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, I want to assure all of our farmers, watermen, producers, agribusinesses, wholesalers, distributors, consumers and the many other members of Maryland’s food supply chain that the state is working hard to continue business as usual with minimal interruptions,” Bartenfelder said.
•••
Future Harvest CASA is hosting a COVID-19 video call where you can hear and learn about how other farmers are dealing with the impacts of the virus on their operations.
It’s scheduled for March 25 at noon. To sign up and to find out more go to futureharvestcasa.org
In its most recent message the group acknowledged the challenges ahead.
We understand your usual ways of doing business have been upended, at least temporarily. We hope to help our community by amplifying opportunities this crisis presents and working to mitigate the challenges,” the message reads.
All their events have been cancelled or postponed, except for the few that could be moved online including this video call and a webinar hosted by Chesapeake Foodshed Network on food safety in the midst of, and after coronavirus. That will be March 26. Register by going to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YRR46c7yTGqNbi0qAZ2uwQ?mc_cid=dcf69c7eea&mc_eid=96c3e9f733
•••
The Cecil County Farm Bureau has a new date for its annual banquet according to Michael Kincaid, president of the AG organization.
”It will be held Aug. 22 at Sandy Cove,” Kincaid said. It’s the same venue, he said of the Christian Conference Center near North East, but on a Saturday instead of Friday, March 20.
Kincaid said Betty Moore made the new arrangements for the bureau, doing the delicate dance between the Cecil County Fair in July, the Maryland State Fair at the end of August, and all the busyness of farming in the summer.
”She tried to shoe horn it in,” Kincaid said.
For more information check out the Cecil County Farm Bureau on Facebook.
•••
The Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is tucked into a Harford County park, nestled amongst fertile farm fields. However scenic the view, that’s not where one goes to interact with the non-profit organization.
Much of what MAEF does is known collectively as “AG in the Classroom.”
”We help teachers learn how to use the ‘Ag in the Classroom’ curriculum,” said Suzanne Zilberfarb, executive director; a position she’s only held since October. “There’s a way to use ag anywhere in the classroom.” That includes math, sciences, social studies and language arts.
MAEF also will come to a school and welcome students out to their mobile classroom for instruction. The unit will park at the school for up to a week and bring each grade level out for an experience.
”We want to teach the breadth of agriculture and the importance of agriculture in Maryland to their lives,” Zilberfarb said.
They reach every grade, agriculture-based clubs such as Future Farmers of America and into college level courses including offering internships.
For the teachers it’s usually a 6-week course, with two of those weeks in person, seeing farm practices and classroom objectives up close.
”With the coronavirus we have to figure out a way to get them to the farm,” he said of the hands-on portion of the hybrid course. “Some teachers have never been to a farm.”
Part of the instruction for the students includes an overview of the many jobs associated with agriculture; not all of which involve plowing, planting or livestock.
”There are 350 different careers in AG,” Zilberfarb explained. “We’ve got an expanding number of AG education programs in Maryland.”
The goal of MAEF is to make sure these students get the right education opportunities so that they may pursue a career path in farming.
Teachers in these programs have to also have a broad base of knowledge, even though some do not come from an AG background, she noted.
”They have to learn it all from the ground up,” Zilberfarb said. “We give them support and we are always amazed at how many things we are involved in.”
MAEF is an independent non-profit organization, funded in part by the AG Tags available through the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration. That’s the colorful orange and red tags with a barn in the corner.
Teachers, students and supporters can find out more about MAEF through Facebook, Twitter and InstaGram.
MAEF also does community events, including county fairs and festivals. Zilberfarb said while teaching the students is valuable, community outreach is also important.
”There are 12,000 farms in Maryland,” she said. “We need to educate the public about agriculture in their daily lives.”
•••
Janet Forney is hosting the first of her planned monthly open houses this Sunday to meet with people interested in homesteading, or being self-sufficient on one’s own land.
The Cecil County Homesteader’s Club is not only for newbies to find out how it is done, but also to help each other learn new skills, Forney said.
”This is way more difficult than people think,” Forney said, noting she has had trouble learning how to protect her flock of chickens from predators. “There are so many things that can go wrong.”
Forney is aware of the pandemic and the restrictions barring gatherings of 50 or more, plus the CDC guidelines to restrict gatherings to 10 or less. With the open house format from 3 until 6 p.m. she figures people will come and go and there won’t be too many at her home, 71 Bathon Loop in Fair Hill, at one time.
”I’m not a (doomsday) prepper and this is not about living off the grid. I want to eat clean, from farm to table,” Forney said.
There will be another open house April 26. If you need more information or would like to be a presenter at a future open house call her at 410-441-1505.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
