Fears over the spread of COVID-19, also called coronavirus, have resulted in the postponement of the 2020 Maryland Farmers Market Conference, the Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced.
Originally scheduled for March 18, anyone who registered will get their money refunded. MDA plans to offer webinars at a later date to disseminate the conference information.
Anyone with questions can contact Weida Stoecker at 410-841-5776. For the latest information on the virus go to the website of the Maryland Department of Health; https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/Pages/Novel-coronavirus.aspx
•••
Rooted In Our Community: Farming Up Close and Personal, which was to be a day long seminar for and about Cecil County’s farmers and farming, has been canceled due to the fear of the coronavirus.
In a statement Thursday afternoon from the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, the decision came after getting advice from health officials.
”In response to the recommendations of the (Centers for Disease Control) and keeping community health top of mind, we have decided to cancel the first Rooted in Our Community event scheduled for March 28, 2020,” the announcement read.
Maureen O’Shea, AG coordinator, said the event would be rescheduled in the fall after the harvest.
•••
Future Harvest and Chesapeake Harvest are joining together to present a March 26 webinar entitled ”Reducing Losses & Accessing New Markets: Post Harvest Handling Practices.”
It’s a free webinar running from 12:30 until 2 p.m. and will discuss such topics as Food Safety Modernization Act regulations, food handling and other practices to make post harvest sales profitable and viable. Speakers will also take questions as part of the program.
Go to eventbrite.com and search for reducing-losses to register.
•••
Fair Hill Foundation is one-third of the way to its goal of raising $10 million to support the Fair Hill 5-Star now under construction at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area north of Elkton. The “Proud Past/Infinite Future: The Campaign for Fair Hill” is part of Maryland $20 million upgrade of the equine sports facility.
According to the foundation more than 60 philanthropists have already donated. Cash, checks, wires, securities and bequests can be arranged at fairhillfoundation.org.
Those who donate $250,000 or more will be welcomed into the Foxcatcher Society, a fund named in honor of William duPont’s Foxcatcher Hounds. Those names would also be on display on the grounds.
•••
You can help the provide the endangered Eastern blue bird much needed habitat by building your own blue bird box Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Cecil County Senior Center in Elkton. Cecil County’s Master Gardeners are presenting the workshop. Your $10 admission covers the cost of all materials needed to build the sturdy wooden house. Also included will be information on attracting and feeding these contributors to the pollination of food.
Call 410-996-5280 to reserve your spot. The center is located at 200 Chesapeake Boulevard, with entrance at the rear of the building.
•••
To celebrate Women’s History Month Future Harvest is looking for women in agriculture who want to tell their stories. All “FarmHers” can send a photo and a paragraph about themselves to deb@futureharvestcasa.org by March 15. Include information about your farming operation and your IG handle or empowering quotes.
•••
Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is in search of part time help now through October to represent the organization at fairs, festivals and other events throughout the state.
This is a paid position with reimbursement for mileage and expenses. The right person must be dependable, flexible, friendly, able to travel and be able to work well with kids and adults.
Call Diana Tyler for more information; 410-939-9030 extension 106 or email dtyler@maefonline.com.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
