News from the fields, farms and beyond…
If you happen to see a flock of wild turkeys in Cecil County the Maryland Department of Natural Resources would like to know. Flocks in Harford and Kent, or anywhere else in Maryland can also be reported through an online form at https://tinyurl.com/2xh7xycn.
DNR is launching its first Wild Turkey Research Program, a three-year study to look at the populations and its impacts.
Wild turkeys are an important game bird in Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The results of this study will help inform management decisions and ensure turkey populations remain healthy going into the future.”
Researchers will catch the birds and fit each with GPS leg bands, allowing for the turkeys to be tracked; looking at travel, reproduction, predation, weather and other factors.
Cecil County had wild turkeys re-introduced in 2005 and in the following years statewide the populations flourished. However, now there is a decline and researchers aim to find out what is happening.
•••
The Young Farmers Coalition will be offering more awards in their Young Farmer Grant Program in 2023.
In the first three years, 50 grants were awarded to young and BIPOC farmers. This year, with help from Chipotle and Soul Fire Farm, the coalition will award 75 grants of $5,000 each. Awards will focus on those farmers incorporating regenerative soil and community practices into their operations. Of those 75, 67 will go to those already in operation and 8 will be awarded to farm or ranch start-ups.
Grant entries must be in by Jan. 13. Go to https://www.youngfarmers.org/youngfarmergrants/ for an application and more details.
•••
If you are looking to put some pop in your traditional holiday meals, a stop to Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun may help.
Located at 96 Charles Johnson Farm Lane, Flying Plow has Beauregard sweet potatoes, which are the traditional orange flesh. However, they also grow and sell Murasaki; a sweeter, drier sweet potato with a creamy color and the All Purple... yes, they are purple and maintain that color after cooking.
Also available are crunchy watermelon radishes and crisp green arugula.
Flying Plow Farm will be at the Kennett Square, Pa. Farmer’s Market Friday at The Creamery on Birch Street from 3-5 p.m. You can also send an email to info@flyingplowfarm.com with questions about their organic vegetables or how to join the CSA.
•••
Delaware Urban Farm & Food Coalition is hosting a free seminar Jan. 12 called EarthCare for Urban Communities and Shared Places.
Kendra Hoffman, owner and operator of LadyBug EarthCare will show how even the smallest plot of land can make a big impact on the earth. The seminar runs from 6 until 8 p.m. Organizers promise you will go away inspired.
Register and get more information on Hoffman at https://www.pcsreg.com/2023urbanagsession.
•••
Enrollment begins Jan. 3 for a competitive grant program being offered by the Maryland Department of Agriculture where winning projects could receive as much as $50,000.
Maryland’s Healthy Soils Competitive Fund will go toward agriculture and agroforestry projects focusing on new and innovative ways to improve, conserve and maintain soil health including conservation tillage, silvopasture, critical area planting, alley cropping or windbreak/shelterbreak establishment. This is a three-year program.
The Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund provided the funding for the Healthy Soils program.
The deadline is March 3 and winners will be announced April 30. To apply go to https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/Soil-Health.aspx.
•••
University of Delaware Cooperative Extension is offering Delaware Fit Biz, which is a worksite wellness program with definite benefits.
Enroll your office or business by Jan. 9 for just $50 and get programs designed go create a healthier culture, not just at work but everywhere you and your employees go. There are six virtual sessions but onsite assistance is also available through the UD Extension office.
Learn more or enroll at https://tinyurl.com/3ybmvvfb.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.