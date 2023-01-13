News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Livestock farmers have a little time left to apply for additional funds from the Maryland Department of Agriculture to help with best management practices for manure.
The deadline for application to obtain funds from the Regional Conservation Partnership Program is Jan. 20. The money is available to farmers in Cecil, Harford, Frederick, Baltimore, Allegany, Carroll and Washington counties. Acceptable uses fall in the categories of barnyard best management and stream protection practices.
Contact Cecil Soil Conservation at 410-398-4411 to start the application process.
The money came to Maryland in 2020 from the US Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service
•••
Speaking of assistance, Maryland Department of Agriculture also has funding available to help with erosion prevention. MDA offers up to 100% assistance to plant grassed waterways, where water flows through grass channels instead of soil as it heads to rivers and streams.
This program also has an application process that begins with a call to the Cecil Soil Conservation District in Elkton, 410-398-4411.
•••
Bow hunters can take advantage of hunting lands at Bohemia State Park in Chesapeake City. Hunters need to make a reservation by calling the Gwynbrook Wildlife Management office at 410-356-9272 Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. — 11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile young people 11-16 have until Jan. 18 to sign up for the Youth Mentored Waterfowl Hunt, which is set for Feb. 4. Only those selected will be notified and then have to obtain the proper licensing — either a hunting or an apprentice license — and waterfowl stamps before the hunt. To apply for the Youth Mentored Waterfowl Hunt go to https://tinyurl.com/2ztkjnhb.
This introduction to hunting is sponsored by Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Sportsmen’s Foundation, Ducks Unlimited and Delta Waterfowl.
•••
Sam Covington is the new Nutrient Management Advisor for Cecil and Kent counties, the Cecil County Extension Office announced recently. Growing up on a farm in Queen Anne’s County, Covington brings to the post an understanding of the process and its importance. He can be reached via email at scoving2@umd.edu or by phone at 410-996-8138. He will be in the Cecil County office Wednesday and Thursday and in Kent Monday and Tuesday.
The Extension Office is still in search of a SNAP-Ed educator (SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and will soon be looking for candidates for a 4-H Program Assistant in Harford County. Find out about both at https://ejobs.umd.edu/.
•••
Cecil County Master Gardeners have a full slate of programs available for 2023 including a four part series of workshops on growing vegetables. Feb. 8 is about starting a garden. March 8 covers starting seeds under lights, followed by the April 12 seminar on planting for success. The final workshop is May 10 and discusses container gardening.
All workshops are free and begin at 6 p.m. in the North East Cecil County Public Library at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
•••
You know it’s coming so learn now how to properly use de-icing salt so no damage is done — — except to the ice and snow.
The Jan. 18 Wednesday Webinar presented by University of Maryland Extension is about the “Smart Use of De-icing Salts.” It’s a free online program starting at noon. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yc6txmuz.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
