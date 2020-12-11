News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace is hosting Christmas at the Farm Dec. 18 from 2:30 until 5:30 p.m.
Located at 601 Robin Hood Road, Third Way will offer a winter market, tractor pictures with Santa, farm tours, farm animal encounters, live music and more. Winter market vendors will have breads, soaps and lotions. Enjoy homemade cookies and hot chocolate too.
For more information go to thirdwayfarm.com
•••
How about wild salmon for Christmas dinner? Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun can take your order by Dec. 15 for sustainably harvested salmon from Alaska. Sarah and Tom are working with a buying club to give you a great deal.
Contact the farm on Charles Johnson Farm Lane by email at info@flyingplowfarm.com. There’s a coupon code at flyingplowfarm.com that gives you 10% off your first order.
Flying Plow is still taking sign ups for the winter CSA and the Farm Store is open from 2 until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.
•••
There’s a new pilot program being launched by the Maryland Department of Agriculture to further efforts to clean the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
The Conservation Buffer Initiative opens Jan. 11 through Feb. 5 for farmers interested in planting streamside buffers.
“Maryland farmers are seen around the nation as leaders in conservation practices,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “The new Conservation Buffer Initiative is another tool in the tool box for Maryland farmers who are working in the field to help protect the Chesapeake Bay and improve water quality.”
Bartenfelder said farmers were included in the planning of the program.
“(It) was designed based on farmer feedback to be more flexible with shorter contract terms, easier site management, and protection for streams and field ditches,” he said.
There are two types of buffers in the initiative; grass or trees, both on watercourses. Those are geared toward crop land. A third option is the watercourse access control area geared toward livestock pasture.
Farmers will get paid 75% up front and 25% upon completion. Payment is factored by acreage and which option is used. Contracts are either 5 or 10 years.
Participants will get free technical assistance from MDA.
Enroll or get more information at mda.maryland.gov
•••
First Generation Farms and the Beltran family have been named Chester County Farmers of the Year by the Chester County Commissioners and the Chester County Agricultural Development Council. At the farm in Avondale, Pa. the Beltran family grows white cremini mushrooms for restaurant and food service customers along the East Coast.
Originally nominated solely by the American Mushroom Institute, Sonya Beltran asked that her entire family be given the honor; especially her parents, Daniel and Maria Beltran. The couple emigrated to the area from Jalisco, Mexico 40 years ago and Daniel worked his way up through the local mushroom industry until he could purchase his own farm.
•••
Maryland State Nursery has a limited number of native tree seedlings for sale. You must purchase a minimum of 25 seedlings to participate.
A benefit to the environment, providing habitat for wildlife, erosion control, watershed improvement and some of the 50 species of trees also invite and support pollinators.
“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” Maryland State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said. “The nursery seeks to provide exceptional customer service with high-quality seedlings at competitive prices.”
The trees are grown at the John S. Ayton State Forest Tree Nursery in Preston, Md. Go to the forestry website at http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/default.asp and read the descriptions on the conifers, deciduous trees and deciduous shrubs available for purchase for the Spring 2021 season.
•••
Chester County Agricultural Development Council continues its Farm And Table Tales Webinar Series with a Dec. 15 event featuring Stargazers Vineyard and Winery in Coatesville, Pa. and Conabella Farm in Elverson, Pa. The two farms have joined together to offer seasonal wine and cheese pairings for the holidays.
Farm And Table Tales is offered free the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Find out more, or about upcoming Farm and Table Tales seminars at chescofarming.org
•••
Hope’s Legacy, the movie filmed in part at Fairwinds Farm in North East, will come to your home screen Jan. 5.
DBM Films announced that the movie starring Dyan Cannon will be available on numerous platforms including Hoopla Digital, Amazon, iTunes and Google Play.
Next the film goes to DVD and will be available in stores and by May it arrives on PureFlix.
•••
University of Delaware Cooperative Extension has a class coming up next year that you may need after all this holiday eating.
Starting Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. is an online class called ”Eating Smart & Moving More.” It’s a six-week free series touching on topics including healthy eating and cooking for less, saving money at the grocery store, keeping food safe, preparing tasty foods, meal planning and being active.
To register for the program offered through the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) go online to https://delaware.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9LiJozUjL9mkFuJ
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.