The Cecil County Fair Board of Directors is selling Mountaire chicken by the case again. Orders can be made online at cecilcountyfair.org/chickensale
This time around the sale is 40-pound cases of boneless chicken thighs, $40 per case and 40-pound cases of boneless breasts for $50. There will be 5-pound bags inside each fresh case instead of the 10-pound bags used in the last sale.
In July the fair board sold “just shy of 40 tons of chicken” according to Don Moore, president of the fair board.
Orders must be made by Saturday Oct. 31. Pick up is between 8 a.m. and noon the following Saturday, Nov. 7 at the Cecil County Fairgrounds at 4640 Telegraph Road. Volunteers will direct people through the line, which moves quickly. Print out your receipt to show proof of purchase.
Any cases not picked up will be donated to a program that feeds the needy in Cecil County.
The sale held in July was a fundraiser for 4-H premiums. It was necessary, because the fair itself was canceled due to COVID.
This sale will help with the much-needed upgrade of facilities on the fair grounds.
”We have a major livestock barn renovation to do so this money is going towards that,” Moore said.
•••
The Future Farmers of America chapter at Cecil County School of Technology recently handed out coffee and breakfast bags at Hostetter Grain in Oxford, Pa. Members Hailey Poole, Jayci Mitchell and Lauren Ruyter, FFA chapter officers, got help from Cecil County Farm Bureau, Mid Atlantic Farm Credit, Milburn Orchards, and Chesapeake Bay Coffee to provide the goodies for these hard-working farmers.
•••
Another round of federal funding for farmers is here.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 has been launched to help farmers, ranchers and producers. In fact, CFAP2 offers assistance to even more commodities than did the first round.
Row crops, wool, livestock (non-breeding), specialty livestock, floriculture and nursery, broilers and eggs, tobacco and aquaculture are eligible.
These funds are for losses suffered from Sept. 11 through Dec. 11.
Go to farmers.gov/cfap for details and an application.
•••
Milburn Orchards in Elkton is hosting a Nov. 12 Cecil County Chamber of Commerce networking event.
Business By the Bonfire will be from 4:30 until 6:30 at the orchards at 1495 Appleton Road. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
The evening includes a hayride, cornhole, music, raffles and networking around a bonfire. Admission is $20 per person. Register in advance through the cecilchamber.com website
•••
Upcoming Women in AG seminars offered by the University of Maryland Extension will cover Landlord/Tenant agreements,” “8 Lifestyle Tips for a Healthy Brain,” and “Family Communication in Farm Succession Planning.”
These free virtual seminars are part of an ongoing series presented the second and fourth Wednesday each month.
Register in advance at https://extension.umd.edu/womeninag/webinars
•••
Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md. recently received a $225,000 grant for its Small Business Development Center to provide such services as community resources and programming, focusing on entrepreneurship.
“A key component of this grant is to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs and accelerate existing businesses through specialized programming as well as increase opportunities for career changers in the southeastern Route 40 corridor,” commented Amy Wallace Yingling, Regional Director, SBDC Northern Region.
The Rural Maryland Council money will assist in the expansion of the regional economy through a variety of sources including partnerships with academic, non-profit, government and the private sector.
•••
If you know of a farmer that is innovative, engaging with the community, loves and invests in the animals and the land and is eager to share their knowledge, nominations are open now for Farmer of the Foodshed.
Future Harvest CASA is taking nominations through Nov. 6 for farms that meet at least three of these qualifications.
The 2020 winners were Sarah Ryder and Tom Paduano at Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun.
Nominations can be submitted at https://www.futureharvestcasa.org/conference/farmer-foodshed
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
