Certified Cecil Grown is a new campaign recently launched by the Cecil County Office of Economic Development and AG coordinator Maureen O’Shea.
“The program is designed to help our consumers identify what’s been grown or produced in Cecil County,” O’Shea said Thursday.
At no cost to the farmer, O’Shea said that once the product is verified there will be the ability to use the “Certified Cecil Grown” logo on those products, on signage, websites and social media.
O’Shea said products which can be proven to have at least 75% representation from Cecil County soil will be certified. This means when you shop at a farmer’s market you will know if the tomatoes were grown in Cecil County or shipped in from other areas.
“Bananas are obviously not grown here,” she said. However she pointed out that meat grown here but slaughtered and packaged elsewhere, or milk from herds in Cecil County sent out of state for processing into cheese or yogurt for example, would still bear the Certified Cecil Grown label.
In the larger picture, O’Shea said it’s important for people to eat fresh fruits and vegetables and the best meats, but this will help those who want to support Cecil County’s agricultural community.
“We already have people registering, which is awesome how it’s taking off,” she said.
To find out more or to register contact O’Shea at 410-996-8469 or go to https://www.ccgov.org/government/economic-development/agriculture/certified-cecil-grown.
O’Shea said the registration is a one-time deal but she would be checking with each certified operation occasionally to check its status in the program.
•••
Calvert Grange is holding an Open House April 20 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. to celebrate National Grange Month.
Enjoy refreshments and find out about all the ways Calvert Grange, located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, supports not only the Ag community but also the rural community at large. You can also find out about getting a free soil test; good soil – the Grange points out – means a robust garden.
Calvert Grange is also filling its calendar with events including yard and craft sales and historical talks with local experts.
Go to https://www.calvertgrange.org/ to learn more.
•••
Cecil Soil Conservation District is offering three scholarships for the coming school year. Applications must be in by April 29.
The Floyd Allred Memorial Scholarship and the Edgar “Duty” Hevelow Memorial Scholarship offers $3,750 each to a college student. For high school seniors there’s a $2,000 Paul A. Raech Scholarship.
To get more information and an application packet go to https://www.cecilscd.com/districtnews or call 410-398-4411 ext. 3.
•••
A Pasture Management Field Day will be held April 21 at the Baltimore County Ag Center, 1114 Shawan Road in Cockeysville, Md.
Led by the University of Maryland Extension, the event will begin at 5:30. p.m. and cover topics including seasonal grazing strategies, managing areas damaged during the winter and how to optimize the use of lime and fertilizer.
To register or for more information go to https://tinyurl.com/mr2rbnav.
•••
Delmarva Power and Arbor Day Foundation are once again offering free trees to residential customers as part of the Energy Saving Trees program. This is the 10th year the utility has participated.
“Companies and service providers who take part in Energy Saving Trees truly understand the value trees have in a community,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We’re so thrilled to have a longstanding partnership with a utility service provider like Delmarva Power. The Arbor Day Foundation is proud to be a part of Delmarva’s climate action plan and is fortunate to continue planting trees with them over the years to come.”
There are five different species of tree from which to choose. The first 900 customers will get their choice of a bald cypress, river birch, eastern redbud, red maple or white dogwood tree in a one gallon size. The trees will arrive by mail by the end of May.
Go to arborday.org/Delmarva to reserve a tree or call 855-670-2772.
•••
University of Maryland Extension is offering a service to connect farm families with therapy services. This will include six free therapy sessions.
The help begins by contacting the University of Maryland Extension Farm Stress Team and applying. You will be connected with a provider and get help setting up your first appointment.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/hjbhzjm6 and fill out the registration form.
•••
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to welcome kids 3 to 5 years old to Rising Sun Pond on West Min Street May 7 for the Annual Fishing Derby.
Walk in registration. The derby begins at 8 a.m. and ends at noon with prizes and refreshments. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
