The Cecil County Fair begins July 22 and runs through July 30 at the Cecil County Fairgrounds in Fair Hill. Keeping with tradition the first weekend is Old Time Farm Weekend July 23-24 featuring antique and classic farm equipment, Antique Tractor Pulls and stock truck and tractor pulls.
Tuesday is Ag Day with the Ag Showcase beginning at 10 a.m. New this year, the Maryland Association of County Agriculture Agents will present a Cecil County farmer with its Service to Ag Award during the showcase. Don Moore, president of the Fair Board, said Joe Bartenfelder, Maryland Secretary of Agriculture, will be among the speakers.
Don’t forget to check out all the Cecil County 4-H events, displays and demonstrations and have an ice cream served by the Young Farmers.
New this year is Barn Spotlight. Each night, starting Saturday from 6:30 until 7 p.m., there will be a presentation on a particular feature of the fair with a Q&A session. Topics begin with Farm and Garden, and move on to Beef and Sheep, Horses, Dairy, Rabbits, Poultry and Goats.
Oh and the Fair Board has re-introduced reserve seating for the Demolition Derby night heats. Guarantee your seat for $10 per person for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday nighttime derbies. In the general seating grandstands there is no saving of seats allowed. Unattended blankets, sheets, etc. will be removed.
•••
If you have poultry on your farm the Cecil County Extension Office has free signage to help you protect your flock. These are sturdy metal signs helping you with bio-security measures against avian influenza.
Contact Doris Behnke to get yours; dbehnke@umd.edu or 410-996-8135
•••
July 17 is National Ice Cream Day and Milburn Orchards is among the celebrants with Sundae Sunday on the Orchard View Deck from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Purchase a medium ice cream and get free toppings. Milburn Orchards is located at 1495 Appleton Road in Elkton.
Kilby Cream on Strohmaier Lane in Rising Sun, meanwhile, is also celebrating with sundae specials.
•••
New Castle County Master Gardeners are inviting the public into their gardens at 461 Wyoming Road in Newark, Del. on July 21 to see demonstrations of vegetable and fruit gardening and also on native plants.
The gardens will be open from 6 until 8 p.m. for you to stroll and enjoy and get all your questions answered by the Master Gardeners. Plus, the University of Delaware Creamery’s ice cream will be served.
This is a free event, rain or shine.
•••
A two-hour webinar on soil science and fertility for nutrient management will be offered July 20 beginning at noon.
David Ruppert from the University of Maryland will teach the course. Completion of the course will give students two continuing education credits for their Nutrient Management certification.
To register, go to: https://umd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0pceigqjIsGdKSP9YMRH3CdNgYmWEVHJJi.
•••
The Chester County Agricultural Land Preservation Board is taking applications for two grant programs funded by the county; Commonwealth/County Grant and Chester County Challenge Grant are geared toward farm preservation, paying owners for development rights in exchange for permanent agricultural easement.
Smaller plots of tillable land 10 acres or more, which are adjacent to existing preserved land can be considered. Farms not contiguous must be at least 35 acres for the Commonwealth/County program and 25 acres for the Challenge Grant program.
Aug. 5 is the deadline for both programs. Call Geoff Shellington, Chester County Agricultural Programs Coordinator, for detail at 610-344-6504 or go to chesco.org for details and an application packet.
•••
Just a reminder: July 18 is the last day to apply for Maryland’s Cover Crop grant program. Certain base rates and incentives have been increased for the 2022-2023 season.
Contact Cecil Soil Conservation District for details and an application by calling 410-398-4411.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
