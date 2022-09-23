News from the fields, farms and beyond…
A limited number of tickets are still available for the Sept. 29 Cecil Grown Harvest Dinner to be held at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
Dining begins at 6 p.m. and will bring all the best Cecil County farmers and producers have to offer from soup to dessert including Cornish hens raised by students at the Cecil County School of Technology. There will be seven dishes and three desserts. Tickets are $50 per person and must be purchased in advance.
Go to https://cecilcountymd.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082/record-types/6474 for tickets.
•••
Gifford’s Farm is hosting its 7th Annual Fall Fest Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the farm, 1553 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun.
Shop for fall decor including flowers and pumpkins and enjoy a famous Gifford’s loaded Baked Potato. Some of the vendors will change from one day to the other but Bushel & Peck Southern Sweet Tea, Scentsy and Jewel Maker will be at both days.
Check out the Gifford’s Farm and Feed Facebook page for a complete list.
•••
A Fall Craft Fair will be held Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
There will be vendors inside and out plus food and refreshments for sale. Outside spaces are still available by calling 443-406-8505.
This is a fundraiser for the Calvert Grange Scholarship program to help students studying agriculture. Another Craft Fair is slated for Nov. 5.
•••
Customers of natural gas will see their bills increase exponentially this winter, warns Delaware Public Advocate Andrew Slater with the Delaware Public Service Commission. In fact, the Energy Information Administration estimates the cost of natural gas has risen 60% over last year. Natural gas customers of Delmarva Power will see a 42% increase effective Nov. 1. That will raise the average bill by about $25 per month.
Slater said there are ways to save on that cost.
“Energy utility bills are some of the only bills where the amount owed is dependent on usage,” Slater said.
PSC Executive Director Matt Hartigan is directing people to Energize Delaware — https://www.energizedelaware.org/ — for assistance with energy audits, system performance and more advice. Also consider seeking help through the Low Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or contact your provider.
•••
There’s a new grant program from the Maryland Agriculture and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation to help farmers and watermen purchased cold storage equipment.
The MARBIDCO program offers up to 50% of the cost of new or replacement equipment up to $1,000. Awards will be no less than $200. To be eligible there must be a minimum of $1,000 in product sales annually. Only products grown and harvested in Maryland can be counted.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 31. For more information and an application go to marbidco.org.
•••
Dove Valley is looking for willing adult hands to help with its second fall harvest of grapes in Rising Sun.
Because of the success of its September harvest party, there’s another scheduled for Sunday Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. until noon at the vineyard off of Harrington Road. All volunteers must be 21 or older. Call 410-658-8388 or send an email to dovevalleyvineyard@zoominternet.net to sign up.
At the end of the harvest, each volunteer will receive lunch and a bottle of wine as a thank you.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.