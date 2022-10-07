News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The annual meeting of the Cecil County Farm Bureau will be held Monday Oct. 17 at the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton.
The session starts at 7 p.m. in the Senior Dining Room.
•••
Cecil County Master Gardeners present a fun, free seminar for everyone Oct.18 called “House Plants: Til Death Do Us Part?”
Learn lots of tricks and tips for keeping your greenery healthy and thriving from the much maligned black widow spider. Pre-registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/4vt4tdp8.
The program begins at 6 p.m. in the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton.
For more information on the Cecil County Master Gardeners, including how to become one yourself, can be found at https://extension.umd.edu/locations/cecil-county/master-gardener.
•••
It’s National 4-H Week and Cecil County’s many clubs are celebrating their accomplishments on the 4-H website and social media. You can see it all at https://extension.umd.edu/locations/cecil-county/local-4-h-youth-education, including how your child can join 4-H.
Meanwhile, 4-H Week also signals the return of the Paper Clover Campaign at Tractor Supply stores including Elkton and Oxford, Pa. All the money raised by the sale of these paper clovers goes to 4-H; 90% of it stays home to help these local clubs.
Upcoming 4-H events include Hands on Animal Science Oct. 18. Learn how to make pickles Oct. 24 and the Apple Pumpkin Fest is on Nov. 12.
•••
Cecil County Fair Board is looking for young people to join its Junior Fair Board. Those ages 14-20 who have a passion for seeing the Cecil County Fair be successful can submit an application for a one-year membership.
Get an application at https://tinyurl.com/5yecnjam. The deadline is Oct. 31.
•••
Teachers interested in weaving agriculture into their current curriculum are invited to a Nov. 5 Maryland Ag in the Classroom Educator Workshop. From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. learn about the needs of plants, soil and all life, and how to engage your students in understanding from where their food comes all through science, language arts and more.
The cost is $30. Along with lots of great ideas you will also take home an agriculture resource kit worth $200 filled with resources and materials.
To register or for more information contact Victoria Stone at Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation, 410-939-9030 or go to https://maefonline.com/maryland-ag-in-the-classroom-professional-development/.
•••
Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area is offering a program for pre-schoolers called ”Oak-tober Fest” Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Upper Covered Bridge on Lot #2. This is a hands-on program designed for kids 18 months old and up.
It’s a free program but registration is limited. Call 410-398-1246. Parking fees still apply; $3 for Maryland residents and $5 for all others.
•••
Did you know that October is Horse Month in Maryland?
Gov. Larry Hogan recently made that declaration, citing the state’s abundant economic, historic, recreational, and therapeutic contributions made by the state’s horse industry.
”As the only state to host both a Triple Crown Race and two international 5-Star events, Maryland is proud to be a leader in the horse industry,” Hogan said. “With more horses per square mile than any other state, the equine community is a critical part of our heritage and our economy. I encourage all Marylanders to join in celebrating Maryland Horse Month.”
The Maryland 5 Star will be held Oct. 14-16 at Fair Hill International at the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Elkton.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
