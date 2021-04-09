News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Chesapeake Gold Farms has added another product to its line of farm fresh goodness with the Ararat Salami.
Made from the dairy beef raised on the farm on Grove Miller Lane in North East, it’s the first dried meat product being offered. It joins the Chesapeake Gold line of cheeses produced with milk from the dairy cattle on the farm.
The salami comes in a 6-ounce stick, perfect for slicing for a charcuterie board, according to Bob Miller.
“We’re working with a high-end processor in Washington, D.C.,” he said, noting “Ararat” is one of their recipes.
“It’s pretty cool that it’s called Ararat since we farm Mt. Ararat,” he added, referring to the Port Deposit farm once known for its dairy.
Now with 20 plus flavors of cheese in blocks, Miller said the next new product will be cheese cubes, also with charcuterie boards in mind.
It was the pandemic that prompted Chesapeake Gold Farms to add meat products, and Miller credits his daughter-in-law Amanda with the suggestion to add salami.
“When the pandemic started people couldn’t find beef. Fortunately Bowman’s Butcher Shop was able to fit us in,” Miller said.
That meant the Millers were able to offer their fresh beef when the grocery stores could not.
If you want to sample and buy Ararat salami or any of the Chesapeake Gold cheeses, the store is open on the farm from 8 a.m. until noon every Saturday. Miller will also be at Broken Spoke Winery in Earleville Sunday from 1 until 4 p.m.
You can also order online at https://www.chesapeakegoldfarms.com/
•••
Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the Agriculture and Rural Rebuild Challenge, a program funded through Maryland’s RELIEF Act that could provide up to $200,000 to eligible ag businesses or operations.
According to the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, the goal of the ARR Challenge is to “specifically fund technology-empowered initiatives that will help our rural and agricultural businesses recover, rebuild and pivot from the current economic crisis.”
Proposed projects must incorporate some type of technology and entrepreneurial enterprise in a company of fewer than 100 employees. The funding will be in effect for one year.
For more information on the ARR Challenge contact Maureen O’Shea, AG coordinator in the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, 410-996-8469, or go to TEDCO’s website at https://www.tedcomd.com/agriculture-and-rural-rebuild-arr-challenge.
•••
Meanwhile, there is the return of the Poplar Hall Farmer’s & Artisan’s Market in Chesapeake City. Vendors are needed for the market, which begins April 30 and will run each Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Gregg Shelton, organizer of the venue, is selling 10-by-10 spaces for $25 each. Discounts are available for longterm participation.
The market will be based behind Chesapeake City Town Hall at 108 Bohemia Avenue. It’s a waterfront location that provides for great walking space and access to existing businesses in town.
Shelton needs potential vendors to email him and audition by showing their work; especially for performers and artists. Farm fresh produce, craft beers, hand made crafts and more are being sought for this juried market.
Send an email to gspoplarhall@gmail.com or call 302-598-3087.
•••
BG’s Farm Market re-opens for the season April 9 at 9 a.m.
Located at 41 Chandlee Road in Rising Sun, BG’s offers local and regional produce, flowers, and farm products. including BG’s own meats, Chesapeake Gold cheese and butter, Stafford beef sticks and Velma’s pies and cakes.
The hours are once again, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Check out their Facebook page for special announcements throughout the season.
•••
Future Harvest CASA wants to help you promote your farmer’s market, community supported agriculture (CSA) or on-site farm retail operation.
Working with various agriculture groups Future Harvest is offering a regional listing where folks can find fresh, locally grown or produced items from family farms, farmer’s markets and co-ops.
Start the process by going to their website and filling out the form. Go to https://www.futureharvestcasa.org. Click on Resources and from there, click on “Find a Farmer or Market Map.”
•••
Stafford Angus has added a new flavor to its line of beef sticks with the “Sweet Heat.” It’s their traditional beef stick flavored with jalapeños.
While the sticks are available at local stores throughout Cecil County, customers can also order in bulk at staffordangus.com where the price of bundles from 36 to 120 beef sticks includes shipping to your door.
Also added to the list of new products is a beef sausage griller. It’s available in one-pound packages in flavors including pepper onion cheese, jalapeño cheddar and the new sweet onion.
•••
Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is looking for volunteers for the massive international event set for later this year.
In fact, volunteer captains are being sought for numerous positions for the steeplechase event. Captains are needed for admissions and ticketing, catering and concessions, hospitality, shuttling, stabling and more.
To learn about the captain posts and to volunteer go to https://maryland5star.us/volunteer/
•••
UPDATE: Slots are still open for farmers, farm spouses and farm employees in Cecil County to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. An allotment of the single-dose vaccine has been set aside just for the county’s ag community. Send an email to cecilfarmbureau@gmail.com to get an appointment.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.