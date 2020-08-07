News from the fields, farms and beyond…
”As far as we know Cecil County fared pretty well,” according to Jim Eichhorst, executive director of the Maryland Farm Service Agency.
Eichhorst said he’s heard from grain and produce farmers alike who reported heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Outside of the EF1 tornado that struck the Mardela Springs community in southern Maryland and Middletown, Del. wind was not as much of an issue in Cecil County as was the rain, he was told.
”Even with corn and beans at that height ... some corn stalks snapped and some beans were crushed,” Eichhorst said, adding “Sweet corn was not as strong as field corn.”
However from the FSA standard, there was no damage and no injury, he said.
”Things look remarkably well. There was no livestock mortality either,” Eichhorst said.
•••
For only the second time in its 142-year history the Maryland State Fair has been canceled. This time it’s due to COVID-19.
The last time the fair was canceled was during World War II when the fairgrounds in Timonium was needed by the US Army.
“We understand that our faithful annual attendees will be disappointed. We are disappointed too, but know that this decision is in the best interest and health of our vendors, exhibitors, staff and our over half a million visitors,” said Maryland State Fair President Donna Myers. We are thankful for their continued support.”
Just as the Cecil County Fair board did, the Maryland State Fair board made arrangements for the youth livestock shows to continue according to board chairman Gerry L. Brewster.
“Fortunately, we have received approval to allow youth and open class exhibitors from Maryland to show their animals in livestock shows following all proper protocols. Although this will not be open to the public, this will allow Maryland’s youth to showcase their hard work and will also allow the Maryland State Fair to fulfill its mission to educate and to showcase Maryland Agriculture.”
•••
This was Maryland Farmer’s Market Week. If you’ve not been to one of these local markets in Cecil County you are missing out on fresh fruits and vegetables grown in or near your hometown or agriculture products made here.
Everything from tomatoes and sweet corn, jellies and relishes, cheeses, beer and wine and textiles can be found at farmer’s markets in Elkton, North East and Perryville and on the farms themselves in Cecilton, Rising Sun, Conowingo and Elkton.
•••
The Poplar Hall Farmer’s Market in Chesapeake City begins Aug. 14 and will have a limited run through Sept. 25 according to organizer Greg Shelton.
”Chesapeake City came to me and asked me to build a farmer’s market because of the success of the Christmas Market,” Shelton said Wednesday, calling this new venture a “soft launch for next year.”
Beck’s Landing will be where shoppers can find the Poplar Hall Farmer’s Market every Friday from 4 until 7 p.m.
”The midday Friday in Chesapeake City people are coming out,” he said. He plans to take advantage of the heavy foot traffic in the waterfront town. “I think it’s going to be incredibly successful.”
While there will be farmers represented, Shelton also has lined up local artisans to offer hand made food, skin care products and other quality items. Those artisans include Bayheads Brewing Company and Broken Spoke Winery.
”We are looking for upscale,” he said. “We are looking to elevate and encourage people to think outside the box.”
Shelton is being encouraged by the shop owners in town who share his excitement.
”We are getting people to Chesapeake City for an experience and they stay and look around,” he said. Based on the high turnout for his Christmas shop, Shelton expects the same for the Poplar Hall Farmer’s Market.
”We have proven people want to shop for these kinds of things,” he said.
To get involved call him at 302-598-3087 or send an email to gspoplarhall@gmail.com
•••
The Maryland Department of Agriculture and Resource Economics has started a free webinar series to help you prepare your farm to be assumed by the next generation in your family. The Farm Succession series began Aug. 6 with an introductory outline of the series and talk about retirement planning. Future topics for the series — which runs every Thursday through Aug. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — include business planning and communications, health insurance in later years, and business and legal planning.
Each session stands alone so you register for each at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investing-in-your-farms-future-tickets-113336941844
•••
If you are a new homeowner, or want to know which plant in your yard is a weed and which is not, Cecil County Master Gardeners are offering to help with a free webinar called “Space Invaders; Invasive Plants.” It’s a two part series running August 8 from 10 until 11 a.m. and Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 10.
Registration in advance is required. Go here to sign in: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcFO_c7_31cjFHClW8W2YRCHKtmQV7HwugU6QY2dpkgb6xWg/viewform
•••
Requests for proposal are being sought by Future Harvest CASA for presenters at its 22nd Annual Winter Conference to be held online January 14-16. The deadline to submit is Sept. 15.
The theme for the 2021 conference is ”Crisis and Resilience; Farmers Building a New Future.” All resources and documentation must be submitted well in advance and there will be a mandatory training session on the use of the software platform.
While all proposals will be given consideration, organizers are looking for specific topics including equity in the food system, best COVID pivots, annual and perennial crop production, markets and marketing, customer engagement and technology for use in marketing.
A complete list of the desired topics can be found at the Future Harvest website at futureharvestcasa.org
For more information contact Gail Taylor, conference manager, at gail@futureharvestcasa.org.
•••
AgriTourism is approaching the fall season which, like everything else, is being impacted by COVID-19. University of Maryland Extension has a wealth of resources to help with promotions, marketing and following recommended protocols for public health.
AgNetWest has a podcast with information on developing a liability waiver. Meanwhile, a link to the AgLaw library is umaglaw.org
•••
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
