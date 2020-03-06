News from the fields, farms and beyond…
While the focus of the H-2B Visa program has been on Maryland’s seafood industry, there are farmers in Cecil County that also depend on migrant farmhands from other countries through the H-2A Visa program.
Mike Kincaid, president of the Cecil County Farm Bureau, said many local operations need the extra hands for planting, harvest and everything in between.
”Dairy, beef, grain, orchards, and especially equine,” Kincaid said.
Maureen O’Shea, AG coordinator for the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, said these visa programs are strict and time consuming.
”You have to post the jobs locally to give American workers a chance,” O’Shea said. “Legally they have to hire Americans first.”
Farmers must file extensive paperwork to show an attempt was made, she said, adding the process is “very, very rigid.”
Those who enter the country with an H-2A or 2B visa are here legally, O’Shea added.
”They want to come here year after year and get good wages,” she said.
Farmers bringing these workers to Cecil County must pay for their food en route, provide housing and pay an hourly wage above minimum.
Seven of Maryland’s eight lower shore crab processing plants would not open for business this year if the Department of Homeland Security does not agree to make more of the H-2B visas available.
”I understand the policy of trying to weed out the bad ones,” Kincaid said. “But we’ve also got a lot of good ones.”
The program was capped at 66,000 per year for the H-2B visas; however US Senator Chris Van Hollen announced Thursday afternoon that the Department of Homeland Security had released it’s hold on another 35,000 of the visas.
“Without these temporary workers, and without an end to the arbitrary lottery system, local seafood processors will be unable to open for business or be forced to significantly reduce their operations,” said Governor Larry Hogan in a January 21 letter to federal officials requesting an increase in H-2B visas in support of the industry. “Another year of hardship could permanently damage Maryland’s sustainable seafood industry.”
Common Grain Alliance and Future Harvest are sponsoring a March 23 seminar at Migrash Farm, 10407 Liberty Road in Randallstown, Md. on how small-lot grains are meeting demand for local high-quality fresh flours and cereals.
The seminar runs from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and will conclude with a pot luck vegetarian luncheon. The cost to attend is $20 for CGA and Future Harvest members and $40 for non-members, plus a vegetarian dish to share.
For more information send an email to Caroline Selles at Future Harvest; caroline@futureharvestcasa.org
Speaking of grain, part 2 of the Grain Marketing Workshop will be held March 11 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Calvert Grange. With featured speaker Bill Hostetter from Hostetter Grain Inc, this is a deeper dive into how to read the markets and get the best contract for your grains. It’s a free program at the grange, 2357 Telegraph Road near Rising Sun.
Call Patty Pierce from the Cecil County Farm Bureau to register 410-658-2460.
March 20 is the date for this year’s Cecil County Farm Bureau Banquet to be held at Rising Sun Banquet Hall, 300 Joseph Biggs Highway.
The culmination of the evening, which will include a silent and live auction and great food, will be the announcement of the Outstanding Farm Operation of the Year.
Tickets are $30 per person and are limited. Call Patty Pierce at 410-658-2460.
A Farm Trucking Forum will be held March 20 from 9:30 a.m. until noon at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, Md. The Maryland Farm Bureau is hosting this third forum, which will bring together the Maryland State Police, State Highway Administration and Motor Vehicle Administration to discuss the issues facing farmers as they travel with their equipment on public roads and highways.
Register for this free forum online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/MarylandFarmBureau/_2020FARMTRUCKINGFORUMfbclid=IwAR34pTqyIOYzcMim4UbfG0jGOw3TwvxZmWsEZVSbwTYy6uCyL6iB-IBNXQE
Martin Marietta recently made a $1,000 donation to Cecil College to support their Native Wildflower and Sustainable Organic Vegetable Garden at the Bay View campus. Mary Way Bolt, college president, accepted the donation from Sean Jamison, senior sales representative for Martin Marietta.
Bolt said this start-up money would “impact current and future generations of community members by demonstrating the importance and viability of small, sustainable, organic farming methods and will build awareness of farming as a career.”
Maureen O’Shea, Agribusiness Coordinator for Cecil County, also sees the value in the project.
“With the aging population of farmers and the declining number of new farmers entering the industry, it is vital to make the public aware of the issues facing the future of agriculture production. Encouraging students to engage in agriculture and understanding the mental and physical benefits of purchasing fresh local produce is key to the survival of the agricultural industry and preservation of quality of life here in Cecil County,” O’Shea said.
Another component of the garden is to enjoin Cecil College with the BeeCampusUSA project, which focuses on the importance of native pollinators.
“Pollinators are necessary for the survival of 75 percent of plants. Additionally, one-third of our food production is reliant on these pollinators,” O’Shea said. “A pollinator garden in our dense agricultural region will increase our crop output, encourage new pollinators to enter the area, and sustain our food system, securing food for our future.”
Bill Tharpe, Field Assessment Supervisor for the Maryland Department of Agriculture, will present a lecture at Harford Community College March 31 entitled ”Save Our Soil.” The lecture is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Hays-Heighe House, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Call 443-412-2539 for ore information or to register for the free seminar. Seating is limited.
Crop Happens!
Here’s where you can get fresh local veggies...
Calvert Farm, 321 Chrome Road in Rising Sun, has broccoli, cauliflower, bok choi, shallots, fennel, leeks, onions, parsnips and lots of leafy goodness including spinach and kale. Shop at the farm market noon until 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and noon until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Flying Plow Farm, 96 Johnson Farm Lane on the other side of Rising Sun, has arugula, beets, kale, turnips, carrots, salad greens, Swiss chard, spinach, sweet and white potatoes and more grown on the farm. The farm stand is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
Priapi Gardens, 5996 Augustine Herman Highway in Cecilton, also has leafy greens, carrots, mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, tri-color carrots, radishes and other goodies grown there or regionally. The farm store is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 8 to 5 and Sunday 10 until 3 p.m.
All these farm markets also offer other agriculture products including honey, eggs, cheese, flowers, butter and meats.
It’s also time to consider getting a CSA subscription. Like a newspaper subscription, Community Supported Agriculture membership gives your family fresh, local produce grown in Cecil County and the surrounding communities each week.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
