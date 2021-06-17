News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The first official event of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be Saturday, inviting the public inside to see all that the volunteers have collected to honor the county’s farm history.
Located at 820 Appleton Road in Elkton on the grounds of the Cecil County School of Technology, the museum will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 with an Antique Car, Truck, Tractor and Machinery Show.
Roy Woodall made the trip from Florida to Cecil County to visit family but also to share his family history with the museum. Woodall will be there Saturday with two print displays showing his connection to Cecil County’s agricultural legacy. The first is a salesman’s brochure he found while investigating a leaky roof many years ago when he was newly married and living in Chesapeake City.
“My wife says we got a leak. Why don’t you go up and look while it’s raining,” Woodall recalled. During the search for the leak he discovered a box tucked in the rafters. Among the papers was a booklet for Adriance Platt & Co. that was the property of T.P. Vandegrift, an agent for the New York company who worked out of Chesapeake City.
Woodall disassembled the booklet and pressed it between two panes of glass in a frame so that it can be viewed safely.
He also showed Matt Stauffer, president of CCFMRAC and Mary McCleary, a member of the board of directors, a 1922 patent for a piece of farm machinery designed by Robert A. Register, a relative that lived in Earleville.
Woodall will also share his copy of a book that is a compilation of diary writings by another relative that grew up on Red Hill Farm on Grove Neck Road in Earleville during the Civil War era.
Along with Farm Life and Machinery displays as part of the museum celebration there will be food and refreshments, hay rides and a train ride for the kids.
•••
Blueberries are now in season and can be picked beginning on Saturday at Walnut Springs Farm on Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
Jen Arter reports the berries will be available in the ‘you-pick’ operation from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday. The cost is $3.99 per pound for these sweet, plump berries.
Picking schedules can change with the weather or the capacity of the fruit. For details go to strawberryfarm.com or call 410-398-9150.
•••
The garden at Springton Manor Farm in Glenmoore, Pa. will be dedicated Tuesday and renamed for Sen. Andrew Dinniman in honor of his commitment to food equality in Chester County.
Dinniman began this work as a county commissioner in 1996 and now in the Pennsylvania State House the work has continued to provide fresh local produce to those suffering food insecurity.
Springton Manor Farm is operated by the Chester County Food Bank. The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at the farm, 869 Springton Road.
•••
There are a few spaces available for vendors at the Calvert Grange Yard Sale this Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Grange Scholarship program.
The sale, along with food sales, will be held at the grange hall, 2357 Telegraph Road, Rising Sun, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For details or enrollment as a vendor go to calvertgrange.com
•••
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is looking for farmers interested in enrolling in a program geared toward Farming For Healthy Soil.
Working with a three-year $1 million grant from the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, MDA will provide farmers with technical and financial assistance.
There are several programs; Conservation Tillage, Multi-Species Cover Crops. Extended Season Cover Crops and Precision Nutrient Management.
For details contact Kevin Antoszewski via email kevin.antoszewski@maryland.gov
•••
Delaware Cooperative Extension begins a five-part series for teenagers June 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Up For the Challenge is geared toward 13- to 18-year olds each ThinkFirst For Teens program focuses on nutrition, physical activity, body image and health. The June 23 topic is injury prevention.
Future topics include road safety and gun violence as a public health issue.
For details contact Alyssa Whittaker at asaienni@udel.edu
•••
Leave no trace is good advice wherever you may travel this summer but it’s especially important in Maryland’s parks, forests and waterways.
Maryland Park Service is leading the charge with the Leave No Trace campaign encouraging visitors to observe seven principles before, during and after their visit.
#1 Plan your trip. Proper preparation is the most important first step to minimize your impact.
#2 Stick to trails and your assigned campsite. This is for walkers, hikers, bikers and campers to protect wildlife and vegetation.
#3 Trash your trash. Use trash receptacles or take it with you if you see none. Leave nothing but footprints.
#4 Leave what you find. Get your souvenirs at the park store.
#5 Be careful with fire. Camp stoves are ideal but a campfire is part of the experience. Make sure it is allowed and safe before you proceed.
#6 Keep wildlife wild. You are in their home as a visitor. Do not bother, feed or approach any wildlife. View from a distance.
#7 Be considerate of other visitors. Cecil County’s parks including Elk Neck and Fair Hill are popular and will likely become crowded so give people space and grace.
•••
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program and Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit have a busy summer ahead and need more hands to help.
Havre de Grace’s 4th of July Parade, the Cecil County Fair and Maryland State Fair are on the schedule for both the non-profit Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, which serves those with physical, mental or emotional challenges and Rolling Hills Ranch, which is a traditional riding school.
Sixteen volunteers are needed to help with the unit in the parade from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
At the Cecil County Fair 24 volunteers are needed to run the booth at the fair. Volunteers will get admission to the fair. The county fair is July 23-31 with volunteer hours available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
For the Maryland State Fair 96 volunteers will be needed to work a booth or help with Horse Land at the fair. Volunteers also get free fair admission. The fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 6, from noon until 6 p.m. each day.
Lastly, both programs will be represented at the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, also working in the Horse Land area. To make it work 120 volunteers will be needed Oct. 14-17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Volunteers are welcome to sign up for more than one shift.
To learn more or to sign up go to freedomhills.org
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
