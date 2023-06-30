News from the fields, farms and beyond…
If your Cecil County-based business or organization would like a unique volunteer opportunity at the Cecil County Fair, how about a shift in the Cecil County Young Farmers Ice Cream Booth.
At least 10 adults are needed to cover a shift. Children are welcome to help, but there must be one adult for every two children.
To see which slots are open or to get details send at email to rsguethler@gmail.com.
The only other requirements are that you be punctual and that you bring a smile. It’s been said that nobody wants to buy ice cream from a grump.
•••
Elk Neck State Park is not just for campers. Throughout the summer, the park rangers have programs anyone can join, such as Story Quest every Tuesday at 10 a.m., Avian Adventures every Thursday at 2 p.m. and Discovery Station at the Beach Sundays at 10 a.m.
Park entry fees apply. Call 410-287-5333 for more information. The park is located at 4395 Turkey Point Road near North East.
•••
There are now 147 Maryland Clean Marinas, with the latest being Bohemia Bay Yacht Harbor in Chesapeake City. There are seven Clean Marinas in Cecil County including Bay Boat Works, Hances Point Yacht Club, Locust Point Marina, Safe Harbor at Hack’s Point and Bohemia Vista, Sassafras Harbor Marine, and Skipjack Cove.
All Clean Marinas volunteer to adopt pollution control measures above and beyond those required by regulations.
To learn more or to see a complete list go to https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2023/06/20/maryland-department-of-natural-resources-certifies-two-new-clean-marinas/.
•••
Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education is offering a downloadable resource for those interested in transitioning to organic farming.
While the price that can be commanded for organic produce is higher, it’s not a quick or necessarily easy switch.
The 32-page resource goes into such topics as crop rotation, cover cropping, disease prevention, organic fertility, soil management and more. Get the document at https://www.sare.org/resources/transitioning-to-organic-production/.
•••
The next Paddle at the Park is July 7 at Bohemia River State Park in Chesapeake City. The fun begins at 5 p.m. at Oak Point, 4040 Augustine Herman Highway.
This is a guided canoe/kayak tour.
The cost is $12 for Maryland residents plus $3 parking per vehicle. Out of state residents pay $15 with a $5 parking fee.
•••
The hot ticket at last year’s Maryland 5 Star was the tailgating ticket.
With the international equestrian event set to return Oct. 18-22 at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, premium tickets for the cross country portion of the horse triathlon go quickly.
Tailgate tickets go on sale July 7. Go online to https://www.maryland5star.us/tickets/tailgating beforehand to view the different designated areas along the course where tailgating will be allowed. That’s also the site to purchase.
The Maryland 5 Star also includes dressage and show jumping.
•••
Run With the Rangers July 5 and 19 at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area. This is a good way to get a workout and a tour of this 5,300 acre park. July 5 meet is at 6 p.m. starting at Covered Bridge Lot #2 on Tawes Drive. July 19 meet also starts at 6 p.m. but at Gallaher Lot #4 on Gallaher Road.
The courses are not suitable for strollers but pets on a leash are welcome.
•••
Suspense film director M. Night Shyamalan has sold a portion of his Kirkwood Pa. farm to Willistown Conservation Trust.
The 90-acre tract, that was part of a 210-acre farm in Chester County, went for $9 million. Shyamalan purchased the farm earlier this year for $24 million. It was originally part of a larger farm owned by the Rockefeller family.
“The chance to acquire and protect another portion of Kirkwood Farm is a dream come true for Willistown Conservation Trust,” said Kate Etherington, WCT President and executive director. “This future preserve will be an incredible asset to our community by providing public open space for all to enjoy, while protecting its abundant natural resources for generations to come.”
Preservation plans include walking trails, meadows and habitat restoration.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
