Calvert Grange is in search of vendors for its Dec. 4 Holiday Craft Fair in Calvert Grange’s hall on Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Vendors pay $45 for the 9-by-9 foot space, which also provides an 8-foot table and two chairs. Grange members are looking for a good variety of vendors offering crafts, candies, decorations and other home made items to help shoppers finish their holiday gift shopping.
Interested? Go to https://www.calvertgrange.com/holiday-craft-fair.html to sign up or get more information.
Proceeds benefit the Calvert Grange scholarship fund.
•••
Thanks to all the recent heavy rain, farmers in Cecil County have been given until Nov. 12 to get qualifying cover crops or wheat, spelt, rye and triticale in the ground.
This extension is only for farmers using no till, conventional, or broadcast with light, minimum vertical tillage.
To get reimbursed farmers need to certify the crop with Cecil Soil Conservation District within one week of planting and that can be no later than Nov. 19. Reimbursement covers the cost of seed, labor and equipment.
•••
Mid Atlantic Certified Crop Advisers is offering scholarships to Maryland and Delaware residents working toward a degree in plant or soil sciences, agronomy or an agriculture related field. Students in those fields who are attending a college in Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia or West Virginia may also apply.
MACCA is offering up to two $1,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. Winners will also be given the opportunity to become CCA certified because the cost to take the exam will be covered by MACCA following graduation.
For more information on how to apply go to www.midatlanticcca.org or call Jenell at 443-262-8491.
•••
Acknowledging that farming is a stressful occupation the Maryland Department of Agriculture has received a $500,000 grant from USDA and its National Institute of Food and Agriculture to develop the Maryland Farm Stress Assistance Program.
The program will target farmers, farm families, ag service providers, health providers and rural audiences with the goal of raising awareness, training, establishing tools and creating resources regarding physical and mental health issues.
Look for this assistance through the Cecil County Extension Office said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder.
“Farming is a stressful line of work, and it is critical that we provide our rural communities with the proper resources to address mental health issues,” Bartenfelder said. “This new initiative will provide much-needed access to mental health services for farmers, producers and their families.”
Craig Beyrouty, dean and director of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Maryland, called farmers “the backbone of America” in need of help to improve their standard of living.
“Without prosperous farms and healthy farm families, we narrow the margin of possibility towards feeding and nourishing a rapidly growing global population,” Beyrouty said. “Collectively, we need to protect the vitality of our farms so farmers can continue to utilize research to produce and operate at the highest levels.”
To learn more about the Farm Stress Assistance Program go to https://extension.umd.edu/programs/agriculture-food-systems/program-areas/integrated-programs/farm-stress-management
•••
The CSA at Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun is just about full for the winter so go to https://tinyurl.com/3aujb9kk to get in on farm fresh, locally grown vegetables on your table each week through the cold winter ahead.
CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture. It’s like a buyers club where members are guaranteed a share of the crops grown and food produced.
Flying Plow Farm offers more than a dozen pick up locations in Cecil and surrounding counties including Towson and northern Anne Arundel County. You are also welcome to pick up your CSA at the farm on Charles Johnson Farm Lane.
•••
Like most everything in life, there’s paperwork. Such is the case for members of Cecil County 4-H who need to keep a record book of each project.
To help you make it fun for yourself and informative for anyone else there’s a free workshop Nov. 11 from 7:30 until 8:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required to get the link to join the virtual workshop.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/23s53ek4 or contact April Barczewski at 410-996-5280.
Record books are due in by Jan. 21.
•••
With a 65% grant from Maryland Department of the Environment and the remainder paid for by tenants, Triumph Industrial Park has entered into an agreement with Cecil County to connect the Elkton campus into the county’s Northeast River Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Cecil County will construct a pumping station to take wastewater from Triumph Industrial Park on Blue Ball Road to the county sewer main on Route 40 where it will then flow to the state of the art enhanced nutrient removal system.
This will replace the current system, which was installed in 1962. It used an aeration lagoon, tertiary sand filter and disinfection to treat the effluent. That sand filter was replaced in 2018.
This makes tenants of the park county sewer customers. However there is no county water connection.
“I am delighted that we have reached an agreement with Triumph Industrial Park to connect them to County sewer,” said County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “Doing so will yield significant environmental benefits, and I thank the Maryland Department of the Environment for awarding the grant that will make it all possible. This is yet another example of how successful partnerships can benefit Cecil County residents and our environment.”
When the new system goes online the old system will be decommissioned.
The MDE’s contribution came from the Bay Restoration Fund.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
