If you are among the thousands of Cecil County households that will shop for a real Christmas tree this year, Foxfire Farm on Wilson Road in Rising Sun is selling any cut tree, any size, for $50.
“We have Douglas fir, Fraser fir, white pine, blue spruce, concolor,” Ashley Larrimore, part of the third generation of the family farm, listed as the species of evergreens available. “The concolor smells like oranges.”
Foxfire will dig up the tree you want as well, so you can plant it in your yard after Christmas. That price depends on the tree.
Wayne Brown, the patriarch of the family, will help you decide which tree will work best and can tell you which will grow fastest, be the fullest or the easiest to grow.
Ruth Brown said her days of hiking through the acres of trees with customers is behind her but she still is busy this time of year. Sitting in the front of Wayne’s pick up she had a roll of pale blue ribbon in her lap and was forming it into a lush bow for a wreath.
“I took lessons from Terry Shortall at Fair Hill Florist years ago,” she explained.
Trees with thin spots or seasonal damage that will make it useless as a Christmas tree won’t be wasted. Greenery from those trees is harvested for other uses.
“We make cemetery mounds, wreaths, table arrangements,” Larrimore said. Wreaths range from as small as 10 inches to several feet across.
Charlene and William Thomas brought their children, Hunter and Hailey, to choose a tree at Foxfire.
“We got a picture of (Hunter) with his first Christmas tree that we got here,” William Thomas said of his 5-year-old.
Located off Wilson Road in Rising Sun, Foxfire is open seven days a week 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We’ll be open until 3 Christmas Eve,” Larrimore said.
•••
Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging Cecil County residents to shop local Christmas tree farms for the freshest tree and to support agriculture.
“Christmas trees are an important agricultural crop in Maryland and many of our farmers work year-round to provide customers with a high-quality product,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joseph Bartenfelder. “This year more than ever, it is important that we continue to support our tree farmers. When you choose to buy locally you are helping support a Maryland farmer, boost the local economy, and help the environment.”
Maureen O’Shea, Cecil County’s AG coordinator, provided a list of all the choose and cut farms in the county including Foxfire Farm in Rising Sun, Hilltop Tree Farm and Pine Ridge Acres in Conowingo, PADS View Farm in Rising Sun, Pusey Tree Plantation in Colora, and in Elkton, Pine Valley Christmas Trees and TNT at Maple Springs Farm.
•••
Cecil Land Trust and Cecil Soil Conservation District recently hosted a tour for elected officials to explain the importance of healthy soil and clean water. Members of the Cecil County Council; Bill Coutz, Bob Meffley and Al Miller, State Sen. Jason Gallion and Danielle Hornberger, Cecil County Executive-elect, were among those on the tour with several stops including Kilby Farm in Colora, Zion Acres Poultry near North East, two Amish dairy farms and Fairview Farm in Fair Hill.
During the ride from one stop to another Chris Brown, director of CSCD, hosted a phone-in Q&A with tour participants.
Stream restoration, waste management, manure storage, and agriculture education were the targeted topics. One of the key stops, according to CLT spokeswoman Alisa Webb, was the Little Elk Creek stream restoration project. It was a group effort between state, county and public-private partnerships.
“Tour participants were impressed by the result of many entities working together towards the goal of cleaner water and healthier soils,” Webb said. “The restoration-conservation partners have completed, or are in the process of completing, over 93,000ft of restoration and have reforested more then 200-acres of stream buffers.”
•••
If you work with children 6 to 18 years old, in 4-H, scouts or other outlets, The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension and National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting Youth Mental Health First Aid Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This training will teach you how to spot and provide initial support for youth who may be experiencing or developing either a mental health or substance use problem. The first two hours of the course is self study, followed by the live session Jan. 27.
Register online for this free training at https://www.pcsreg.com/youth-mhfa
•••
Perhaps you are new to vegetable growing or would like to learn more about manure application for food crops? Consider attending the Dec. 14 seminar on Skillful Application of Manure-Based Compost. The virtual session runs from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. It’s hosted jointly by Future Harvest and Chesapeake Harvest and gives you the chance to have an in-depth discussion on safe composting, soil health and nutrient management applications.
Panelists include Dr. Gary Felton, compost expert with the University of Maryland and Brian Kalmbach, also with the university, who is an expert on nutrient management.
Funded with a grant from USDA, it’s a free webinar. Go to futureharvestcasa.org to register.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you'd like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
