Farmers and producers looking to expand their food aggregation infrastructure, or develop such an operation, should look into a new round of grant funding from the Maryland Agricultural and Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation (MARBIDCO).
In a program created last year by the Maryland General Assembly, MARBIDCO has $740,000 available to help meet current and future wholesale and institutional market demand for locally produced food products. The money is being administered as the Certified Local Farm Enterprise Food Aggregation Grant Program.
Farm products can include fresh food as well as food that has been preserved for out-of-season consumption. In this round of funding there are separate applications for small scale projects run by farmers and larger public sector projects.
Feb. 11, 2022 is the deadline to apply for either grant program. Go to marbidco.org for details and an application.
•••
Dinner and dessert can be yours with a stop at Stafford Angus at 541 Old Elm Road in North East.
Not only can you purchase Stafford Angus beef, but also pork, chicken, and eggs. However it doesn’t stop there.
Check out Stafford Delights Bakery with cakes, cupcakes, cookies, brownies and cocoa bombs. Then there’s Nana’s Crafts featuring ear warmers, ornaments, scarves, oven towels, candle jars and more all handmade with love.
If you are thinking of giving a Stafford Angus gift box don’t wait much longer. The shop at the farm is open 8 until 11 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 18.
•••
Don’t forget the 2022 Cecil County Winter Agronomy Meeting is Jan. 18 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Calvert Grange.
The deadline to register is Jan. 11 by going to https://tinyurl.com/mtv4z6uu or by calling Donna Witkowski at 410-996-5280. Admission is $10 per person and includes coffee, juice and donuts in the morning, lunch at mid day and all materials and hand-outs.
Information provided that day will help with private pesticide and nutrient management recertification.
•••
Cecil County 4-H members expecting to show a market beef or dairy steer in the 2022 fair season need to register the animal by Jan. 1, 2022.
Animals will be tagged and weighed Jan. 8 by appointment only in the swine barn on the fairgrounds.
The deadline to make your appointment is Dec. 27. Go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e084babac2da7fc1-market1 to sign up.
Market ready steers must have been born after Aug. 1, 2020. To be eligible for the Maryland State Fair beef and dairy steers must have birth dates after Jan. 1, 2021.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
