News from the fields, farms and beyond…
It was the discovery that they had a strong customer base in Cecil County that led Bowman’s Butcher Shop in Aberdeen to open a full retail shop in Havre de Grace.
“We thought it was Bel Air or Forest Hill, but it was Havre de Grace and Cecil County,” Beth Laverick, sales and marketing for the almost 80-year-old company, said. Participating in the Havre de Grace and Chesapeake City Farmers Markets also helped get out their name and their products.
Alice Schott, owner of the butcher shop on Churchville Road, said when the storefront at 116 North Washington St. became available, she took the leap. Bowman’s Butcher Shop & Provisions is expected to open early in May.
Not only will the Bowman line of locally raised meats and seafoods be for sale, but also local products such as Chesapeake Gold cheeses from North East and produce from Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace.
Schott said the Aberdeen location will remain open but will turn away from its retail operations, leaving much of that for Havre de Grace. With 1600-square feet on North Washington Street, Schott said that gives the original shop room to expand its processing and storage capabilities.
Look for Bowman’s Butcher Shop & Provisions to draw in more local food offerings including charcuterie boards to go for picnickers and boaters.
•••
The Cecil County Office of Economic Development is inviting folks in the agriculture community to participate in a short online survey. The goal is to gather information to develop an ag business development strategy.
There are only a few questions, seeking opinions on the type of programming the agency offers, which should be continued and suggestions for future programming.
The survey responses will be kept confidential and in house. The deadline to participate is April 15. Here’s the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGX2ie1mLODr768-a-zN5ucsRA0Nid_4uIg69feRlVrL39JQ/viewform
•••
Chesapeake Gold Farm on Grove Miller Lane, off of Doctor Miller Road in North East, is hosting Saturdays on the Farm from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Millers have specials on the purchase of their Chesapeake Gold cheeses – three for $18 – as well as discount pricing on burgers, steaks and other beef raised on the farm.
You can shop all their products at https://www.chesapeakegoldfarms.com/
•••
Cecil County’s newest farmers market is in Port Deposit at Sonetta Community Market. The market runs Monday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sonetta Market is located at 2084 Jacob Tome Highway.
•••
Calling it “good ol’ socially distant spring fun” members of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will gather for Plow Days Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
This year it’s being held at 1265 Biggs Highway in Rising Sun. Bring out your tractor and help with the chores or just come and watch agriculture in action.
•••
The North American beaver is not the nuisance some believe according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. In fact, the misunderstood mammal is vital to the state’s ecology.
Beaver and Stream Restoration is a free online seminar to be held March 31 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Speakers will be Scott McGill Founder and CEO of Ecotone Inc, and Hema Bhaskaran, Environmental Science teacher from James M. Bennett High School.
McGill, CEO of Ecotone in Forest Hill, is considered a forward thinker in ecological restoration, which includes the beaver.
An educator more than 15 years, Bhaskaran says her goal is to close the experience and opportunity gaps by developing 21st-century skills through real-world scientific exploration and problem solving.
Register in advance for “Beaver and Stream Restoration; Don’t Believe Everything You Think” by going online to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vcu6hpjMvGNMdMPSc3RfZI2zPUiDa3ogL
•••
Horse owners may be interested in a series of online seminars geared toward all things equine starting March 30.
The 2021 Spring Equine Webinar runs every other Tuesday in three sessions at 5 p.m.
The March 30 webinar centers on spring pasture management. On April 13 the topic is “What vaccines do my horses need?” The final seminar, on April 27, will revolve around developing a fly control program.
You need to register in advance to get the link for the program.
•••
Amendments have been made to the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers to make more of the funds available to a broader population than it had been previously.
“The pandemic affected all of agriculture, but many farmers did not benefit from previous rounds of pandemic-related assistance. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to helping as many producers as possible, as equitably as possible,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our new USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative will help get financial assistance to a broader set of producers, including to socially disadvantaged communities, small and medium sized producers, and farmers and producers of less traditional crops.”
Vilsack laid out a four-part program that includes $6 billion to develop new programs or support existing missions; $500 million for existing programs; an increase in payments through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Programs (CFAP); and re-opening sign ups for the CFAP-2 program.
For more information on the changes, eligibility requirements and participation go to www.farmers.gov.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
