News from the fields, farms and beyond…
If you love Blue Elk Vineyard wines and Chesapeake Gold Cheese, have we got news for you!
Chesapeake Gold now has Wine Cheddar cheese made with Blue Elk’s Patriot Bordeaux.
Stephanie Kirk at Blue Elk Vineyard, 88 River’s Edge Road in North East, said the cheese is made exclusively for the vineyard and is featured on their cheese boards in the tasting room.
“It’s one of the key things we offer,” Kirk said.
Patriot is one of Blue Elk’s higher end red wines, Kirk said, adding that the vineyard has been wanting to try adding one of its labels to the Chesapeake Gold line.
“It takes very little wine to make it,” Kirk said, explaining that because Patriot is a dry wine, it is a mild flavor in the locally produced cheddar. “It’s a fabulous cheese.”
Chesapeake Gold Farms uses milk from its golden Guernsey cows on the farm at Grove Miller Lane in North East to make its line of cheeses. Flavors include Buffalo Wing, Crabby, Garlic and Chive, Colby, Cheddar and Horseradish.
If you want to try the Wine Cheddar Cheese, you have to go to Blue Elk Vineyard. Sample it there, or buy a block to take home. For now, supply is limited.
“But we feel it’s something we’re going to continue,” Kirk said.
You can learn more on the Blue Elk Vineyard Facebook page.
•••
Philadelphia Grain and Malt Symposium, a virtual event happening March 8 and 9, connects you with the top distillers, brewers, chefs and bakers who need your local grain. Hosted by Common Grain Alliance it will feature behind the scenes tours, baking demonstrations, an interactive walking history of beer and more. It’s just $12 to attend both days.
To register go to https://grainandmaltsymposium.com/tickets
•••
Future Harvest CASA has launched a Tool and Equipment Sharing and Rental Platform that allows farmers to try out an implement or device before purchase, or use one for a short term project. It also allows for the rental of equipment.
Equipment is categorized into tractors, hand tools, implements, shop tools and other. Already listed are trailers, fence post diggers, broadfork, spinning Jenny and a bale spear.
Registration on the Future Harvest site allows the owner to set rental guidelines including cost and duration of the agreement.
For details go to https://www.futureharvestcasa.org/resources
•••
Flying Plow Farm is signing up for its Spring Community Supported Agriculture (CSA). The 26-week cycle of fresh produce begins in May.
Anyone with a Flying Plow CSA can customize their weekly share and even swap out items. Sarah Ryder at the farm off of Charles Johnson Farm Lane in Rising Sun reports that their small greenhouse is full of plants and the first chicks of the season are due any day.
To learn more about joining the CSA go to flyingplowfarm.com
•••
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo contest is now open. Winning photos will be featured in the DNR calendar for 2022.
Photos can depict scenes from anywhere in the state featuring plants, animals, people and landscapes.
The best overall photo wins a $500 prize.
For complete rules and entry information go here: https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx
Heather Rees from Rising Sun placed second in 2020 for her photo titled “Dance of the Yellow Jacket.”
The deadline is August 5.
•••
Now that the annoyance that was snow and ice has traded places with the arrival of rain and mud, life goes on at Fair Hill Training Center according to manager Sally Goswell.
“Thankfully most of the ice has melted but as a result, we have mud everywhere which sure beats ice so we aren’t complaining,” Goswell said via email.
Horses from FHTC that raced the last week of February earned $96,046 among 24 starters. First, second and third place finishes were achieved by 42% of those horses, racking up two wins, five places and three shows.
•••
“Get ‘em before they hatch” is the new battle cry.
With temperatures warming, homeowners are being urged to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly egg masses.
If you see a patch of what looks like smeared putty on a tree, outdoor furniture, even the kids’ swing set, scrape it off, put it in a sealable bag and throw it away.
Spotted lanternfly has devastated crops all over southeastern Pennsylvania, and the pests have now migrated into Cecil County to do the same, endangering fruit and vegetable plants, crops and trees. Another Asian invader like the gypsy moth and emerald ash borer, spotted lanternfly has no native predators to naturally keep its numbers down.
Spring is when the eggs begin to hatch and tiny black nymphs emerge.
Contact the Cecil County Extension Office for details at 410-996-5280. The Penn State Extension Service also has a lot of information online here: https://extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly-management-for-residents
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.