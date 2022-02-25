News from the fields, farms and beyond:
Poultry growers, operators and owners are being urged to tighten bio-security practices and remain vigilant with the discovery of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial poultry flock in Delaware.
“I want to stress that this confirmed case does not represent a public health concern or outbreak,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products, which remain safe to eat and handle.”
HPAI can spread quickly and wipe out a flock easily. Bartenfelder said the best defense is restricted access including keeping contaminated materials from entering the growing house, providing cleaning and disinfecting of footwear along with footwear or foot covers, keeping wild birds out of growing houses, covering and containing poultry litter, and covering and securing feed to keep wild birds, rodents and other animals from getting access.
This is where log keeping is also helpful, along with inspections by the Maryland Department of Agriculture.
Wild birds can carry HPAI, or bird flu, without getting sick.
Whether you have a few chickens, turkeys, ducks or geese in your backyard, or large commercial operations Bartenfelder is urging vigilance.
“As the ‘bird flu’ continues to spread across the United States and into our neighboring states, I urge both commercial and backyard flock owners to do everything possible to help prevent the spread of disease in our state, and the broader Delmarva region. The easiest way to do this is to practice good biosecurity and sanitation practices, and keep wild birds away from your flocks,” he said.
For questions or to get more information call MDA Animal Health at 410-841-5810 or the US Department of Agriculture at 866-536-7593. USDA also has a “Defend the Flock” website at https://tinyurl.com/2p8hm287 This includes tips on improving bio-security with instructional videos and details for diagnosis.
The answers will also be found at the MDA website bird flu page: https://mda.maryland.gov/Pages/AvianFlu.aspx
•••
Upper Shore Regional Council will get a piece of a $50 million pie announced recently by Gov. Larry Hogan for the Rural Maryland Economic Development Fund. Each of the five councils selected will get as much as $10 million to distribute for various projects supporting development of infrastructure such as utilities, transportation, and broadband to support the attraction, retention, or expansion of businesses, as well as infrastructure related to specific industry sector development including manufacturing, cyber security, and the life sciences.
Hogan said the funds would help Maryland build back better than its pre-pandemic stage.
”This unprecedented $50 million investment will help us put even more ‘open for business’ signs in the windows in our small towns, it will create thousands of new jobs in rural communities, and it will literally transform neighborhoods and communities for the better all across our state,” he said.
Details on how the funds will be distributed will come out soon.
•••
Octoraro Watershed Association has brought back its photo contest. Now, in its second year, entries are due by March 15 and must be submitted in both hard copy and digital file. The photo must be 8-by-10 inches and mounted on foam board for display. The hard copies will become part of a mobile display for OWA.
Any age can enter, with divisions for 12 and under, 13-17 and 18 and up. The photos must have been taken in the watershed, which includes western Cecil County. Photos can be color or black and white and will be judged in four categories: Wildlife, Landscapes, Outdoor Recreation and Trailcam.
The photos will be on display March 23 from 6 until 8 p.m. as part of the Open House celebrating the new offices of OWA in West Fallowfield Community Center, 3095 Limestone Road, Suite 7 in Cochranville, Pa.
For more information call Chotty Sprenkle at 610-593-2808.
•••
Registration is now open for Walk With Ease Spring 2022, an exercise program developed by the Arthritis Foundation designed to help anyone begin and maintain a healthy walking program. It’s being offered through the University of Delaware Extension Office.
The six-week program runs every Tuesday at noon beginning April 5 and includes online support, technical assistance and the Walk With Ease guidebook. Sessions are led by a WWE certified instructor. Participation includes self guided walking at least three days per week.
To find out more, or to enroll go to https://www.pcsreg.com/walk-with-ease-spring-2022
•••
Farmers have until March 15 to report to the Pandemic Cover Crop Program. It’s one of many USDA Pandemic Assistance Programs for Producers.
The PCCP is available to most growers with crop insurance policies who planted a cover crop in 2022. Premium support is $5 per acre. Start the application process by calling either the Farm Service Agency or Natural Resources Conservation Service at 410-398-4411 and making an appointment.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.